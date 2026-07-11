In which city and stadium are Argentina vs Switzerland playing today at the 2026 World Cup?

Find out where Argentina and Switzerland are playing today, including the host city, stadium, capacity, and venue details for the 2026 World Cup quarterfinal.

Argentina and Switzerland meet today in Kansas City, Missouri, where they will battle for a place in the semifinals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The quarterfinal matchup will be played at Kansas City Stadium, one of the tournament’s official venues in the United States.

With favorable weather and temperatures in Kansas City today, the venue has an official FIFA World Cup capacity of approximately 69,045 spectators after the organization adjusted the venue’s standard configuration to meet tournament regulations.

Another near‑capacity crowd is expected as Argentina continue their title defense against a Switzerland side enjoying one of their deepest World Cup runs in recent history. The uniforms for today’s match between La Albiceleste and Switzerland have been confirmed.

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How did Argentina and Switzerland reach the quarterfinals?

With several implications depending on whether Argentina win, tie or lose against Switzerland today, La Albiceleste advanced after a perfect group-stage campaign, defeating Algeria, Austria, and Jordan to finish with maximum points. Lionel Scaloni’s men then produced a dramatic comeback against Egypt, overturning a two-goal deficit to secure a 3-2 victory and keep their World Cup title defense alive. The list of World Cup champions includes three different Argentine triumphs, will 2026 be the fourth?

General view inside the stadium. Charlotte Wilson/Getty Images

Switzerland also impressed throughout the tournament, finishing unbeaten at the top of its group after drawing with Qatar and defeating Bosnia and Herzegovina and host nation Canada. The Swiss then eliminated Algeria 2-0 before edging Colombia 4-3 in a penalty shootout after neither side could break the deadlock in regulation or extra time. The quarterfinals are so far the furthest Switzerland have gone at a World Cup, will they make history today?

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