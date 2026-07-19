Why did Enzo Fernandez get a red card in Spain vs Argentina at the 2026 World Cup?

Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez was slapped with a red card in the dying minutes of the 2026 World Cup final against Spain, leaving his squad short-handed at the worst possible moment.

In the dying minutes of a tense 2026 World Cup final between Spain and Argentina, Enzo Fernandez was sent off after picking up a costly second yellow card for a reckless challenge.

The first yellow card came in the 82nd minute for unsporting behavior following a sequence of repeated fouls. He then crossed the line in the 90+2 minute of stoppage time, picking up a second yellow after a hard collision with Marc Cubarsi.

A VAR check briefly delayed play to review a potential infraction under the ‘Vinicius Law’—which penalizes players for covering their mouths while exchanging words with an opponent—involving Marc Cucurella and Lionel Messi. Ultimately, no further action was taken, sending the match into extra time to decide the World Cup champion.

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Several other players were cautioned during the match, including Leandro Paredes, Lisandro Martinez, and Cristian Romero, all from Argentina. Romero received his booking from the bench for dissent after being substituted off due to an injury.

Another look at the challenge from Enzo Fernández that resulted in his second yellow card and subsequent sending-off. pic.twitter.com/6TAclFhmDY — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 19, 2026

Players that have been sent off in a World Cup final

Fernandez joins a notorious list of players who have been sent off on international soccer’s biggest stage. The most famous instance remains Zinedine Zidane, who received a straight red card in 2006 for his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi.

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Here are all the players who have been sent off in a World Cup final: