Video: Lionel Messi leads Argentina’s 7-minute comeback vs England with two assists

Argentina pulled off a stunning late comeback against England, scoring two goals through Enzo Fernández and Lautaro Martínez—both assisted by Lionel Messi—in a wild seven-minute span.

In a breathtaking sequence, Argentina overturned a 1-0 deficit against England with late goals from Enzo Fernández and Lautaro Martínez, both masterminded by Lionel Messi assists within just seven minutes.

After a scoreless first half, Argentina and England played out a highly tactical and grueling battle at Atlanta Stadium. Unfortunately for La Albiceleste, the second half began with a severe setback.

Anthony Gordon struck in the 55th minute to put England ahead. However, with less than ten minutes remaining in regulation, Lionel Messi produced two moments of pure magic, providing two crucial assists to spearhead a dramatic turnaround and send Argentina back to the World Cup final, where they will face Spain.

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A BEAUTY FROM OUTSIDE THE BOX FOR ENZO FERNÁNDEZ TO MAKE THIS MATCH 1-1 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2XPjvndbwS — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 15, 2026

MESSI SENDS IT INTO TO LAUTARO MARTÍNEZ AND ARGENTINA TAKES THE LEAD IN STOPPAGE TIME 🇦🇷



WOULD YOU BELIEVE IT?! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/6JqVAiIL9D — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 15, 2026

Thomas Tuchel unable to hold the advantage

England broke the deadlock early in the second half through a brilliant goal by Anthony Gordon. The newly signed Barcelona forward sneaked in behind Nahuel Molina to poke home a perfectly placed cross from Morgan Rogers.

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Falling behind sparked Argentina into life; they immediately seized control of the game and dominated possession, launching wave after wave of attacks. While Jordan Pickford made several fine saves to keep the Three Lions ahead, the South Americans’ relentless persistence ultimately overwhelmed England’s retreating defensive line.

Thomas Tuchel attempted to exploit spaces on the counter-attack to find a second goal, but England struggled to retain the ball under intense pressure. While the German tactician tried to consolidate a defensive block, Lionel Scaloni’s aggressive attacking adjustments ultimately paved the way for an epic comeback.

The 2026 World Cup enters its final act

With the second semifinal officially decided, reigning champions Argentina will now face Spain in a blockbuster grand final, where their historical head-to-head World Cup record gives La Albiceleste a slight psychological edge.

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Meanwhile, England must pick themselves up for a third-place play-off against France. The Three Lions’ inability to protect their lead means their agonizing wait for a World Cup trophy since 1966 will extend for at least another four years.