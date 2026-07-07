Enzo Fernandez dreams with back-to-back World Cups after scoring Argentina’s game-winning goal vs Egypt

In a movie-like ending, Argentina came from behind to defeat Egypt, and their path toward a potential final has become even shorter. Enzo Fernandez scored the decisive 3-2 goal in the closing moments, and the team now dreams of lifting the World Cup trophy once again.

“I had been waiting for this goal for around three years after Qatar, hoping to experience moments like this. I thank God because I feel privileged. We have a phenomenal group, we are always together. I want to thank the coaching staff and the people who support us,” he said to the press once the game concluded.

“One more step. I have incredible teammates, with unbelievable quality. That winning mentality was on display in the final minute. Four years have passed since Qatar; we came here to enjoy the moment and try to win it all again. We are going after that goal.”

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