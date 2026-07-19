Why did Jason Sudeikis appear as Ted Lasso at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final halftime show?

Jason Sudeikis brought one of soccer’s most beloved fictional figures to the biggest stage in football. The Ted Lasso connection added a unique entertainment twist to the historic 2026 FIFA World Cup Final halftime show.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup Final halftime show delivered one surprise that quickly caught the attention of soccer and television fans alike: Jason Sudeikis stepped onto the stage in character as Ted Lasso.

The beloved fictional coach made a brief but memorable appearance during the first-ever Super Bowl-style halftime show, introducing Justin Bieber alongside Coach Beard as part of the star-studded production.

FIFA had already partnered with Sudeikis earlier in the tournament, naming him a World Cup ambassador for the United States’ opening match, making his return for the final a fitting celebration of the tournament’s crossover appeal.

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What was Jason Sudeikis’ role during the World Cup Final halftime show?

Jason Sudeikis appeared as Ted Lasso during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final halftime show to introduce Justin Bieber’s performance alongside Brendan Hunt, who reprised his role as Coach Beard.

Jason Sudeikis speaks during the Topps Final Halftime Show at the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match (Source: Elsa/Getty Images)

The surprise cameo brought the fictional soccer coach from Apple TV+’s hit series onto the biggest stage in football, with Sudeikis delivering the introduction while staying in character as the optimistic American manager.

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Their segment served as a bridge between the sporting world and pop culture, using the popularity of Ted Lasso to connect with both longtime soccer fans and viewers who discovered the sport through the series.

Sudeikis’ participation was also a continuation of his involvement with the 2026 World Cup. Earlier in the tournament, FIFA announced the actor and comedian as a World Cup ambassador, with him taking part in the United States’ opening-match celebrations in Los Angeles.

How is Ted Lasso connected to soccer and FIFA?

Ted Lasso became connected to soccer because the series introduced millions of viewers to the sport through the story of an American soccer coach who moves to England to manage AFC Richmond, a fictional Premier League club.

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The show used soccer as the foundation for its themes of leadership, teamwork and cultural exchange, helping make the sport more familiar to many American audiences. The series, starring Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso, premiered in 2020.

Its portrayal of English soccer culture, locker-room dynamics and the passion surrounding the game helped turn fictional AFC Richmond into one of the most recognizable clubs outside the real soccer world.

The connection became especially relevant during the 2026 World Cup, hosted across the United States, Mexico and Canada. With the tournament aiming to expand soccer’s presence in North America, Ted Lasso represented a cultural link.

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For FIFA, including the iconic actor and the Ted Lasso character in World Cup events was a way to recognize how soccer has moved beyond stadiums and into movies, television and mainstream American culture.