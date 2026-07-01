Lionel Mpasi’s profile: Who is DR Congo’s goalkeeper? Age, height, career highlights and more

Lionel Mpasi has emerged as one of DR Congo's most trusted players on the international stage. Discover the story behind the goalkeeper, from his soccer journey to the milestones that shaped his career.

DR Congo will rely on Lionel Mpasi to provide stability between the posts as the Leopards continue their journey on the international stage. The experienced goalkeeper has quietly built a reputation as a dependable presence.

He represented France at youth level before committing his senior international career to DR Congo. The shot-stopper developed in the academies of Paris Saint-Germain and Toulouse before establishing himself at Rodez.

From helping Sebastien Desabre‘s team reach the knockout rounds of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations to securing his place in the squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, he has become an integral part of the DR Congo national team, which features Premier League talent.

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How old is Lionel Mpasi?

Lionel Mpasi is 31 years old. The goalkeeper was born on August 1, 1994, in Meaux, France, to Congolese parents. Although he represented France at youth international level, he later switched his allegiance to DR Congo. Mpasi is among the players born abroad representing DR Congo at the 2026 World Cup.

Lionel Mpasi during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K match (Source: Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

His path to professional soccer was anything but straightforward. After developing in the academies of US Torcy, Paris Saint-Germain and Toulouse, he spent several years trying to establish himself before finding stability with Rodez.

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How tall is Lionel Mpasi?

Lionel Mpasi stands 1.82 meters (6 feet) tall. While he isn’t among the tallest goalkeepers, he has built his reputation through quick reflexes, positioning and composure rather than relying solely on his physical presence.

His athleticism has made him a reliable last line of defense for both club and country. Throughout his career, he has been praised for his shot-stopping ability and calm distribution, qualities that helped him secure the starting role.

Which clubs has Lionel Mpasi played for?

Lionel Mpasi has played for Paris Saint-Germain II, Toulouse II, Rodez, Rodez II and Le Havre. His career has been spent entirely in France, progressing through the country’s soccer pyramid before reaching Ligue 1.

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He began his youth career with US Torcy before joining Paris Saint-Germain’s academy in 2009. He later moved to Toulouse, where he continued his development but never made a first-team appearance.

After leaving the club, he briefly found himself without a team before signing with Rodez in 2016. He helped the club earn promotion to Ligue 2 and became its first-choice goalkeeper, making more than 120 league appearances.

When did Lionel Mpasi make his DR Congo debut?

Lionel Mpasi made his senior debut for DR Congo — with the abbreviation COD for FIFA — on February 1, 2022. He came on as a second-half substitute in a friendly against Bahrain, marking the beginning of his international career with the Leopards.

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Lionel M’Pasi during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Play-Off tournament final match (Source: Simon Barber/Getty Images)

Although he had been called up before without playing, that appearance officially tied him to DR Congo. From that point forward, he steadily earned the coaching staff’s trust and became a regular selection in the national team squad.

His breakthrough came during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, where he established himself as the team’s starting goalkeeper. The tournament significantly raised his profile, thanks to a series of composed performances.

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Lionel Mpasi’s career highlights

Developed through Paris Saint-Germain and Toulouse’s academies: Mpasi spent his formative years at two of France’s most respected youth systems, helping lay the foundation for his professional career before moving into senior soccer.

Helped Rodez climb the French soccer pyramid: After joining Rodez in 2016, he was part of the squad that won the Championnat National in 2018-19, securing promotion to Ligue 2. He later became the club’s undisputed first-choice goalkeeper and made more than 130 appearances across all competitions.

Became DR Congo’s No. 1 goalkeeper: Following his senior international debut in 2022, Mpasi quickly established himself as the Leopards’ starting goalkeeper, earning regular call-ups and becoming one of the team’s most reliable performers.

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Starred at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Mpasi played every match as DR Congo reached the semifinals of the tournament. His calm performances and key saves were instrumental in the country’s best AFCON run in nearly a decade.

Scored the winning penalty against Egypt: One of the most unforgettable moments of his career came in the AFCON Round of 16, when the goalkeeper confidently converted the decisive penalty in the shootout victory over Egypt after the match ended 1-1. It was a rare and iconic moment for a goalkeeper on one of Africa’s biggest stages.

Scored his first professional goal: On October 21, 2024, Mpasi headed home a dramatic stoppage-time equalizer for Rodez against Lorient, registering the first goal of his professional career as a goalkeeper.

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