What happens if England win, tie or lose vs DR Congo today at the 2026 World Cup?

England, led by Harry Kane, will face a tough challenge against DR Congo, a team they must defeat to advance to the Round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

England finished atop the final Group L standings at the 2026 World Cup, keeping their hopes of a deep tournament run alive. However, to continue their journey, England will have to overcome DR Congo in Atlanta.

The Three Lions currently hold the edge over their African counterparts in the FIFA World Ranking, although that is by no means decisive. In fact, Thomas Tuchel‘s side showed signs of inconsistency during the group stage.

Jordanian referee Adham Makhadmeh will be the man in charge of officiating the clash between England and DR Congo. Meanwhile, Atlanta Stadium is set to provide the stage for what promises to be an intriguing Round of 32 encounter.

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What happens if England defeat DR Congo?

Should England defeat DR Congo, they will secure a place in the Round of 16, where they would face Mexico, who booked their spot by eliminating Ecuador on Tuesday. According to the updated tournament bracket, that matchup is scheduled for Sunday, July 5, at Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca. As for DR Congo, a loss eliminates them from the World Cup.

Jude Bellingham #10 of England in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

What happens if England and DR Congo draw?

If England and DR Congo are level at the end of regulation, the match will go to extra time. The additional period consists of two 15-minute halves, and there is no golden goal rule in effect.

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If the deadlock remains after extra time, the match will be decided by a penalty shootout. The winner of the shootout will secure a place in the Round of 16 against Mexico.

What happens if England lose to DR Congo today?

If England lose to DR Congo, the Three Lions will be eliminated and their dream of winning a second FIFA World Cup title will come to an end. In that scenario, the African side would advance to the Round of 16, where it would face Mexico on Sunday.