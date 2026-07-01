2026 World Cup bracket updated with USA’s path to potential final

The USA have passed their first test in the 2026 World Cup's knockout stage, eliminating Bosnia and Herzegovina and reaching the Round of 16. Unafraid to dream big, the USMNT has its sight set on glory, and we take a look at what its path to immortality might look like.

Riding the hot streak of striker Folarin Balogun and German-born Malik Tillman, the U.S. Men’s National Team (USMNT) has reached the Round of 16 in the 2026 World Cup. Mauricio Pochettino’s side eliminated Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Round of 32 at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, and must turn the page immediately, as the USA already know when and where they will play Belgium next.

Unfortunately, they’ll do so without Balogun, who was shown a red card in the 2026 World Cup. Regardless, the USA can already plan further ahead and imagine what their road to the grand final—which will be held at New York-New Jersey Stadium on July 19—might look like. It’s a long path, with ups and downs, but the USMNT is steadfast and confident. It proved just that with their win over Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Round of 32.

While fellow co-host Mexico are also aware of their potential path to the final at the 2026 World Cup, the Stars and Stripes have one advantage El Tri don’t—or at least not for much longer. The United States will play all their remaining games on home soil, whereas Mexico’s upcoming Round of 16 game will be their last at home.

Advertisement

Whether it’s enough of a difference-maker for the U.S. Men’s National Team to make history remains to be seen, but they are determined to do just that and reach a later stage than the USA’s best finish in World Cup history.

Malik Tillman celebrates his goal.

The USMNT’s potential path to 2026 World Cup final

Up next, the USA will take on Belgium at Seattle Stadium on July 6. The winner will advance to the quarterfinals—a stage the Stars and Stripes haven’t reached since the 2002 World Cup. Although the United States finished in third place at the 1930 World Cup, they have never won a quarterfinal since that stage was introduced. Thus, if they make it past Belgium in the Round of 16, they will be up for a test against the ghosts of their past.

Advertisement

As if that didn’t make for a climb steep enough, the USA would then face one of Croatia, Portugal, Spain, or Austria. Whichever national team makes it out of that gauntlet would be a tall task for Pochettino’s team. Moreover, the U.S. are guaranteed to face only European teams through the first three rounds of the knockout stage.

If they make it through and reach the semifinals, the USMNT could face Paraguay, France, Morocco, or Canada. In the final, the USMNT’s potential rivals are Brazil, Norway, England, Mexico, Argentina, Cape Verde, Australia, Egypt, Colombia, or Ghana. It won’t be easy, but Pochettino dares to dream with the USA.

Stage Potential opponents Round of 16 Belgium Quarterfinals Spain, Austria, Portugal, Croatia Semifinals Paraguay, France, Morocco, Canada Final Brazil, Norway, England, Mexico, Argentina, Cape Verde, Australia, Egypt, Colombia, or Ghana