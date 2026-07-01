What is DR Congo’s current FIFA ranking for 2026 World Cup game vs England?

DR Congo have been one of the biggest surprises at the 2026 World Cup after reaching the Round of 32 as one of the tournament’s best third-place finishers. It’s been a remarkable tournament for them.

Few expected the African nation to survive the group stage, but an impressive recovery in their final match secured a place in the knockout rounds. Now, DR Congo faces its toughest challenge yet against England with a spot in the Round of 16 on the line.

The team’s remarkable run has also translated into a significant rise in the FIFA World Rankings, highlighting just how much they have accomplished during the tournament.

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What is DR Congo’s current FIFA ranking?

DR Congo are currently ranked No. 41 in the FIFA World Ranking with 1,495.48 points. Throughout the 2026 World Cup, the Leopards have climbed five places in the live rankings, making one of the biggest jumps of any nation in the competition.

How has the World Cup affected DR Congo’s FIFA ranking?

DR Congo earned 12.76 FIFA ranking points after opening the tournament with a 1-1 draw against Portugal. The team then lost 14.81 points following their narrow 1-0 defeat to Colombia before producing their biggest boost of the tournament by defeating Uzbekistan 3-1, a result that added 23.10 points to their FIFA total.

Can DR Congo continue climbing?

Yes. The challenge becomes much tougher in the Round of 32, where DR Congo will face one of the tournament favorites and highest-ranked FIFA teams in England. A victory over the Three Lions would not only send the African nation into the Round of 16 but would also provide another significant boost in the FIFA rankings while strengthening one of the most remarkable Cinderella stories of the 2026 World Cup.