When and where are USA vs Belgium playing in 2026 World Cup Round of 16?

The USMNT secured its spot in the Round of 16 just hours after Belgium did, setting up a highly anticipated knockout clash between the two nations in the next stage of the 2026 World Cup.

A blockbuster Round of 16 showdown is officially locked in. Following Belgium’s dramatic win over Senegal, the USMNT punched its ticket later on Wednesday, ensuring the two familiar foes will square off in the next stage.

The Round of 16 bracket received an immediate update after Belgium’s thrilling victory over Senegal. The Europeans will now clash with the USMNT, who advanced to the knockouts after a stellar performance against Bosnia and Herzegovina, who are out of the 2026 World Cup.

The USMNT opened the scoring through Folarin Balogun, who celebrated like LeBron James—a move that even prompted a social media reaction from “The King” himself. Now, the Stars and Stripes await Belgium in what promises to be a massive Round of 16 encounter.

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When and where will the USMNT face Belgium?

The USA potential path to the final is alive, and they will face Belgium on Monday, July 6, at Seattle Stadium. The Red Devils will be playing back-to-back matches at the Seahawks’ home venue, yet it won’t yield much of a home-field advantage as they square off against the tournament’s co-hosts.

Kevin De Bruyne #7 of Belgium.

Despite Folarin Balogun’s red card against Bosnia and Herzegovina, the North Americans were able to not only maintain their narrow 1-0 advantage but also increase it later in the half thanks to an incredible free-kick goal by midfielder Malik Tillman, who was named Player of the Match.

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As for Belgium, they rallied back from a 2-0 deficit to ultimately defeat Senegal 3-2 in extra time. It was a shaky defensive performance by the Europeans, who will take the pitch on Monday no longer carrying the definitive tag of clear favorites. Pulisic lamented Balogun’s red card as the team now faces a huge challenge.

USMNT vs. Belgium head-to-head history

The United States and Belgium have faced each other seven times historically, with the Red Devils asserting clear dominance. They have defeated the USMNT six times, leaving the Concacaf side with just a single victory in 1930 to their name in the matchup.

These two nations recently met during their direct preparations for the 2026 World Cup. Back in March, the USMNT suffered a heavy 5-2 loss to Belgium in a warm-up friendly played in Atlanta.