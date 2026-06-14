Why Xavi Simons isn’t playing for Netherlands at the 2026 World Cup

The Netherlands will be forced to navigate the 2026 World Cup without the services of Xavi Simons, sparking intense speculation over how the Dutch attack will adapt on the world stage without its dynamic young playmaker.

Among the elite tactical weapons available to the Netherlands ahead of the 2026 World Cup, Xavi Simons stood out as one of head coach Ronald Koeman’s most crucial pieces. Unfortunately for the Dutch, the rising superstar has been officially ruled out of the global showcase, dealing a massive blow to the team’s tournament aspirations.

Simons is sidelined for the Netherlands’ 2026 World Cup campaign due to a severe knee injury sustained while playing for Tottenham last season. Despite serving as an absolute fixture in the starting XI during the team’s successful qualifying run, this heartbreaking medical setback stripped him of the chance to shine on soccer’s biggest stage.

The versatile attacker was widely expected to be a focal point of Koeman’s offensive game plan in North America. Coming off a spectacular club season where he netted 16 goals for Tottenham, combined with his track record of three goals and crucial assists for the Oranje since breaking into the senior squad in 2022, his absence leaves a gaping, irreplaceable void in the Dutch frontline.

Advertisement

The loss of Simons only compounds an already difficult situation for the squad, as the Netherlands had previously been forced to alter their defensive plans with center-back Jurrien Timber also ruled out through injury. The tandem losses deprive the Europeans of two of their most dynamic, high-upside talents ahead of the opening whistle.

Xavi Simons of Netherlands.

Simons’ replacement in the World Cup

Koeman revealed that rather than a simple straight swap, the loss of Simons forced him to lean heavily on three specific players to completely re-engineer his approach. The tactical mastermind had to adjust the team’s entire structural blueprint to ensure his attacking philosophy remains effective in the upcoming tournament.

Advertisement

Tijjani Reijnders, Donyell Malen, and Georginio Wijnaldum are the key figures Koeman called upon to absorb the tactical responsibilities originally earmarked for Simons. While all three veterans were already locks to make the trip to North America, their individual roles and expectations have expanded dramatically overnight.

Netherlands’ full roster for the World Cup

Minus the injured duo of Simons and Timber, let’s take a look at the final 26-man roster the Netherlands will deploy as they hunt for World Cup glory:

Goalkeepers Bart Verbruggen (Brighton & Hove Albion) Mark Flekken (Breadford) Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord)

Defenders Virgil van Dijk (Captain) (Liverpool) Nathan Aké (Manchester City) Matthijs de Ligt (Manchester United) Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan) Micky van de Ven (Tottenham Hotspur) Lutsharel Geertruida (RB Leipzig) Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan) Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen) Daley Blind (Girona)

Midfielders Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) Tijjani Reijnders (AC Milan) Jerdy Schouten (PSV Eindhoven) Joey Veerman (PSV Eindhoven) Teun Koopmeiners (Juventus) Quinten Timber (Feyenoord) Georginio Wijnaldum (Al-Ettifaq) Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool)

Forwards Memphis Depay (Atletico Madrid) Cody Gakpo (Liverpool) Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund) Steven Bergwijn (Ajax) Brian Brobbey (Ajax) Wout Weghorst (Ajax)

