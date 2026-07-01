England vs Mexico: What is the head-to-head record in World Cup history?

England and Mexico have produced countless memorable World Cup moments, but they've faced each other only once.

England and Mexico are set to meet in one of the most anticipated matches of the 2026 World Cup when they clash this Sunday in the Round of 16 at the iconic Estadio Azteca.

In the opening knockout round, Mexico looked outstanding in a convincing 2-0 win over Ecuador, while England had to overcome a major scare, rallying from behind to defeat DR Congo 2-1 thanks to another decisive performance from Harry Kane.

With a place in the quarterfinals on the line, the matchup carries enormous historical significance. Surprisingly, despite both nations’ long World Cup traditions, they have met only once before in the tournament.

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England vs Mexico World Cup head-to-head record

England and Mexico have faced each other just one time in FIFA World Cup history. That meeting came during the group stage of the 1966 World Cup, when England defeated Mexico 2-0 through goals from Bobby Charlton and Roger Hunt.

The result proved to be part of a historic campaign for the Three Lions, who went on to win the tournament. To this day, 1966 remains the only World Cup title in England’s history.

Can Mexico change history?

Mexico now have the opportunity to earn their first-ever World Cup victory over England. Playing in front of a home crowd at the Estadio Azteca, El Tri will look to secure a place in the quarterfinals. A victory would instantly become one of the most memorable results in Mexican soccer history.

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Mexico’s difficult Round of 16 history

Mexico have struggled in the Round of 16 for much of the modern World Cup era. They were eliminated by Bulgaria in 1994, Germany in 1998, the United States in 2002, Argentina in both 2006 and 2010, the Netherlands in 2014, and Brazil in 2018.

That long list of heartbreaking exits has made the Round of 16 one of the most frustrating stages in Mexican soccer history. Sunday’s showdown with England gives them another chance to finally break that trend.