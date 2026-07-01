Malik Tillman’s profile: Place of birth, age, and more of the USMNT midfielder

Malik Tillman is impossible to miss in any game he plays. Especially when he does so for the U.S. Men’s National Team (USMNT), where he’s become a midfield staple and a main character on both ends of the pitch. Although he is one of the USA’s players born abroad on the 2026 World Cup roster, Tillman bleeds red, white, and blue, and he gives his all whenever he takes to the pitch.
Born in Nuremberg, Germany, Tillman holds dual nationality but chose to play for the USMNT. Coming up through the junior ranks, he represented both Germany and the USA before ultimately committing to the Stars and Stripes.
It paid off for Tillman, who made the cut for the USMNT’s 26-man roster for the 2026 World Cup. Tillman, however, has German influence throughout his soccer DNA. On the pitch, it clearly shows, as his talent makes him stand a peg above the rest in midfield.
How old is Malik Tillman?
Malik Tillman is 24 years old. He was born on May 28, 2002. Since a young age, Tillman has played the attacking midfielder position. Tillman made his professional debut at the age of 18, playing for Bayern Munich II, in Germany’s fourth-tier division.
Malik Tillman of the USMNT.
Where was Malik Tillman born?
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Born in Nuremberg, Germany, to an American father and a German mother, Tillman has held dual citizenship since birth, which explains his switches between national teams throughout his youth career.
Tillman played two games for the USMNT’s U-15 team before joining Germany’s U-15 side. He represented Die Mannschaft through the U-21 squad but ultimately opted to play for the American side.
When did Malik Tillman make his USMNT debut?
Tillman made his debut for the USMNT’s senior-team on June 1st of 2022, at the age of 20. Gregg Berhalter was the national team’s coach back then. Since, Tillman has played over 30 games for the Stars and Stripes.
Why does Malik Tillman play for USA instead of Germany?
Despite playing his entire club career in Germany, being born there, and holding German citizenship, Tillman ultimately chose the American national team over the German one. The reason was that he wanted to play in a FIFA World Cup and reckoned he had a better chance of doing so with the USMNT than with Die Mannschaft.
Tillman made his decision in 2022, before the World Cup in Qatar. However, he wasn’t included in the USMNT’s squad for that tournament. Sooner or later, his judgment proved right, and he’s made the cut for the 2026 World Cup.
“In Germany, I think I wouldn’t be with the team for [likely] the next two years,” Tillman explained his reasoning to USA Today back in 2022. “If I have a great career the next two years, maybe I can have a chance with the German national team but I don’t really see the chance with them. I see it here.”
Malik Tillman’s club career
Coming up through SpVgg Greuther Furth’s academy, Tillman was signed by Bayern Munich, along with his older brother Timothy, in 2015. Malik made his senior-team debut for the biggest club in Germany in 2021 but played just four games for them.
Tillman was loaned to Rangers (Scotland) for the 2022-23 season before being sent on loan to PSV (Netherlands). The latter exercised their buy option before sending Tillman back to Germany to play for Bayer Leverkusen in 2025. Tillman still plays for Bayer.
Malik Tillman’s career highlights
- Joined FC Bayern Munich’s academy (2015): After developing at SpVgg Greuther Furth, Tillman joined Bayern’s renowned youth system, quickly emerging as one of the club’s top jewels.
- Senior debut and first goal for Bayern (2021): He made his first-team debut in the DFB-Pokal and scored in a 12-0 victory over Bremer SV. Later that year, he also made his UEFA Champions League debut against FC Barcelona.
- Breakout season with Rangers F.C. (2022-23): During his loan year in Scotland, he scored 10 league goals and was named the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year.
- Back-to-back league titles with PSV Eindhoven (2023-25): After joining on loan, Tillman helped PSV win consecutive Eredivisie championships. Through strong outings, he convinced the club to exercise his purchase option.
- High-profile move to Bayer Leverkusen (2025): Leverkusen signed him for a reported fee of around €35 million, making him one of the most expensive American transfers ever. He paid back immediately, scoring on his league debut.
- Switched international allegiance to the USMNT (2022): After representing both Germany and the United States at youth level, Tillman filed a one-time switch with FIFA and debuted for the United States in a 3-0 win over Morocco national football team.
- Breakout with the USMNT: He scored his first international goals during the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup, finishing in the competition’s Best XI.