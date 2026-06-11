Why is North Korea not playing at the 2026 World Cup?

The 2026 World Cup is already historic for opting for the largest number of participating teams with 48, but there are some that fail to qualify, and the question arises: Why do North Korea not play in the competition?

The 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada is the first edition of the competition that will feature 48 participating countries, moving up from the 32 that featured in past editions. This opens up more spots in the confederations but likewise causes many to miss out, as is the case for North Korea.

Despite the fact that the 2026 World Cup expanded to 48 selections, granting Asia a historic total of 8 direct spots, North Korea failed to qualify due to their sporting performance in the third round of the AFC Qualifiers, leaving them mathematically eliminated after a highly irregular campaign in their group.

Their path became seriously complicated during the second round when they refused to host Japan in Pyongyang, citing concerns over bacterial infections in the Japanese nation. Because they did not find a neutral venue in time, FIFA imposed a 3-0 forfeit defeat on them, which diminished their points.

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The fall of North Korea

Even so, North Korea managed to advance to the decisive third round, where they were drawn into a highly demanding group with Asian powerhouses such as Iran, Uzbekistan, and the United Arab Emirates. The North Korean squad could not replicate the historic exploits of their 1966 and 2010 qualifications, losing key matches in the final stretch of the qualifiers and sealing their definitive absence from the great tournament.

Kang Kuk Chol of North Korea is challenged by Wataru Endo of Japan.

The administrative stumble in the second round

The path for North Korea began to go wrong administratively in March 2024, during the second round of the AFC Qualifiers, Group B. The country was supposed to host Japan in Pyongyang, but the North Korean authorities canceled the match at the last minute due to fear of an outbreak of a bacterial infection, STSS, on Japanese soil.

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By refusing to play and failing to offer an alternative venue in time, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee punished North Korea by awarding them a loss by walkover, 3-0, and applying a financial fine. Despite this harsh blow that cost them 3 direct points, the North Korean selection managed to advance from the phase agonizingly after defeating Syria 1-0 and Myanmar 4-1, finishing in second place of the group with 9 points.

The collapse in the third round

For the third round, which was contested between late 2024 and early 2025, North Korea were placed in a very tough Group A alongside Iran, Uzbekistan, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Kyrgyzstan. In this phase, the top two from each group qualified directly for the World Cup, while the third and fourth went to a playoff.

The group concluded with Iran (24 points) and Uzbekistan (21 points), qualifying directly for the 2026 World Cup undefeated. For their part, the United Arab Emirates (15 points) and Qatar (11 points) advanced to the fourth round of the playoffs.

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North Korea finished in last place, sixth, with 5 points, leaving them mathematically eliminated from any possibility, even behind Kyrgyzstan, which had 6 points.