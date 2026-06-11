2026 World Cup Group A standings updated after Mexico win 2-0 vs South Africa

The 2026 World Cup, hosted in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, began with a highly important victory for Mexico over South Africa, 2-0, immediately establishing their leadership in Group A.

Mexico secured their first 3 points in Group A to stand as group leaders, and it can be said they have almost one foot in the round of 32, but it is important to consider that the other group match between Czechia and South Korea is still pending. Here is the table following the victory:

Pos./Team Points GP / GD 1. Mexico 3 1 (+2) 2. South Korea 0 0 3. Czechia 0 0 4. South Africa 0 1 (-2)

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Dominant victory for Mexico

Mexico began the World Cup eager to be one of the top candidates, especially with the power they would have playing at home as hosts and with their people, adding to that start at the historic Azteca Stadium, which had already seen Diego Maradona and Pele as champions.

Julian Quiñones of Mexico

On this occasion, it was time to witness the great confidence of Julian Quinones, who became the first goalscorer of this edition of the competition with a goal that stems from a recovery and a great placed shot in the 9th minute of the match.

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Mexico dominated the match as a result of that, without receiving almost any dangerous plays from South Africa, who were unable to create a good attacking play. In addition, it is worth noting that they had their players Sphephelo Sithole and Themba Zwane sent off in the 49th and 84th minutes. And Raul Jimenez sealed the victory in the 67th minute with an amazing header.

Mexico have time to enjoy the first place of the group while waiting for the result of the match between South Korea and Czechia, which is scheduled for this Thursday, June 11 at 10:00 PM ET.