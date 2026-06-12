Mauricio Pochettino’s profile: Who is the head coach of the USMNT? Age, career, salary and more

Mauricio Pochettino has quietly reshaped the U.S. Men’s National Team since taking charge, bringing elite European experience into the build-up to the FIFA World Cup 2026, where expectations around the Argentine coach continue to rise.

The Argentine tactician Mauricio Pochettino is the head coach of the USMNT, bringing decades of elite European managerial experience to a program aiming for a breakthrough on the world stage.

Before taking charge of the USMNT, he built his reputation across Europe with spells at Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, PSG and Chelsea. His most defining chapter came at Tottenham, where he led the club to a Champions League final.

Now at the helm of the United States men’s national soccer team, he is tasked with elevating a young and talented squad into a legitimate global contender. His appointment has raised expectations around the program.

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How old is Mauricio Pochettino?

Mauricio Pochettino is 54 years old, born on March 2, 1972, in Murphy, Argentina. The Argentine coach arrives at the peak of his managerial experience, combining more than a decade of work in Europe.

Mauricio Pochettino looks on before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D match (Source: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

How tall is Mauricio Pochettino?

Mauricio Pochettino stands at 1.82 meters (around 6 feet tall). During his playing career as a centre-back, his height gave him a strong physical presence in aerial duels and defensive battles, especially in La Liga and Ligue 1.

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When did Mauricio Pochettino take charge of the USA team?

Mauricio Pochettino officially became head coach of the United States Men’s National Team in September 2024, ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino of the United States watches during a training session ahead of the 2026 World Cup (Source: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

He replaced Gregg Berhalter after the US Soccer Federation opted for a high-profile international manager with elite European experience. Since his arrival, he has focused on rebuilding the team’s identity, expanding the player pool.

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What is Mauricio Pochettino’s salary in 2026?

Mauricio Pochettino earns $6 million per year as head coach of the United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) in 2026, making him one of the highest-paid national team coaches in world soccer.

His contract structure includes a base salary plus performance-related bonuses, with earlier financial disclosures showing he earned over $5 million in his first seven months in charge, combining salary and a signing bonus.

His arrival also came with unusual financial backing from external supporters, helping U.S. soccer compete with top European clubs that previously paid him significantly higher wages—reportedly $10 million per year during his time in the Premier League.

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Mauricio Pochettino’s career highlights

Espanyol (2009–2012) – First steps as a manager: Pochettino began his coaching career at his former club Espanyol, where he quickly earned attention for his disciplined, high-pressing style. Despite limited resources, he managed to keep the team competitive in La Liga and established his identity as a tactical coach.

Southampton (2013–2014) – Breakthrough in the Premier League: At Southampton, he made an immediate impact in English soccer, guiding the team to a top-half Premier League finish and building a reputation for developing young talent and implementing aggressive pressing soccer.

Tottenham Hotspur (2014–2019) – Champions League finalist and elite status: His most defining spell came at Tottenham, where he transformed the club into a top-four regular in the Premier League. The highlight was reaching the 2019 UEFA Champions League Final, along with a historic second-place finish in the Premier League in 2017.

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Paris Saint-Germain (2021–2022) – Domestic dominance in France: At PSG, he won major domestic trophies including Ligue 1, Coupe de France, and Trophee des Champions, managing world-class stars like Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe.

Chelsea (2023–2024) – Premier League rebuilding project: Pochettino led a young Chelsea squad through a transition season, improving results in the second half of the campaign and finishing in European qualification spots before departing by mutual agreement.

United States Men’s National Team (2024–present) – World Cup 2026 mission: In 2024, he took charge of the USMNT ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, becoming the first Argentine coach in the role. His mission is to elevate the United States into a serious contender on home soil and beyond the Round of 16 barrier.