What happens if Czechia win, tie or lose vs South Korea today in 2026 World Cup group stage?

Czechia will clash with South Korea in Matchday 1 of Group A of the 2026 World Cup, instantly setting a high-stakes tone regarding each team's expectations.

The 2026 World Cup has begun and Czechia face South Korea in the opening day. This marks the return of the European country after a 20-year hiatus from the tournament, so it’s a hugely important game for them, as they have high hopes within their locker room.

Being two teams called to go through to the knockout stages, both sides are expected to go all out in terms of winning the game. It promises to be a high-octane matchup at the best of levels.

Czechia come to the tournament with a six-game unbeaten streak, and with very good players, they want to start with the right foot. As for South Korea, they won their last two friendlies, but lost their last match against an European country (Austria).

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What happens if Czechia beat South Korea?

A victory over South Korea tonight would catapult Czechia to the upper-echelon of Group A with three points, taking a massive step toward securing a spot in the Round of 32. Depending on the margin of victory, they could end up as first (if they win by 3+ goals) in Group A. If they win by two, they tie Mexico atop of the group, and a 1-0 win leaves them at second.

🇰🇷 SOUTH KOREA vs CZECHIA 🇨🇿



This is the second match of the 2026 World Cup!



It's the first time Czechia have qualified for a World Cup in 20 YEARS. ✨ pic.twitter.com/YyUHrvVMwC — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) June 11, 2026

Securing the three points will also help Czechia to gain momentum as they face South Africa in the second game. South Africa has two expelled men, and looked very bad, so it would put Czechia in a prime position to get six games before facing Mexico in Matchday 3.

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What happens if Czechia and South Korea tie?

A draw against South Korea would leave Czechia split even with the Asian nation in the Group A standings with one point apiece. That would put them both above South Africa but below Mexico in the standings. A tie could quickly complicate Czechia’s hopes to lead Group A when all is said and done.

What happens if Czechia lose to South Korea?

A loss to South Korea today would jeopardize Czechia’s stocks heavily. Depending on how bad the loss is, Czechia could be third of Group A with zero points or even dead last, if they lose by more than two goals.

However, a loss, while bad, it’s not devastating. Czechia would have two games to bounce back. After all, to qualify for the next stage, you can go as first place, second place, or even be one of the best eight third-place teams in the 2026 World Cup.