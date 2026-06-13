Why is Xherdan Shaqiri not playing at the 2026 World Cup with Switzerland?

Switzerland expect to be a great candidate for the 2026 World Cup, but a question arises regarding their stars: Why is Xherdan Shaqiri not playing in the tournament?

The absence of stars at the 2026 World Cup has been one of the main topics, and attention is drawn precisely to the non-call-up of Xherdan Shaqiri for Switzerland, who are part of Group B alongside Canada, Qatar, and Bosnia Herzegovina.

The Switzerland squad will face the 2026 World Cup with a historic absence, as for the first time in more than a decade, they will not count on Xherdan Shaqiri, one of the most emblematic and talented players in recent history.

Shaqiri announced his retirement from the national team in July 2024, closing an extraordinary career with 125 matches and 32 goals while defending the Swiss jersey. In addition, he participated in every major tournament between the 2014 World Cup and the Euro 2024, becoming one of the most representative faces of Swiss soccer during the last decade. Another Swiss star who retired from international duty is goalkeeper Yann Sommer, who isn’t playing at the 2026 World Cup either.

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A new path without Shaqiri

The absence of the historic winger will mark the beginning of a new stage for the squad led by Murat Yakin, who already confirmed their definitive 26-player roster for the 2026 World Cup. The leadership within the group will now fall principally on Granit Xhaka, the current captain and leader of the Swiss midfield.

Xherdan Shaqiri during a Switzerland match.

Switzerland arrive at the World Cup after completing a very solid UEFA qualifying campaign, finishing undefeated and as group leaders. The roster maintains an experienced core with soccer players like Manuel Akanji, Gregor Kobel, Remo Freuler, and Denis Zakaria, who provide balance and international experience.

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Without Shaqiri, a large part of the offensive responsibility will fall on players like Dan Ndoye, Ruben Vargas, Zeki Amdouni, and Noah Okafor, soccer players called upon to assume the prominence that the former Bayern Munich and Liverpool player had for years.

Although Switzerland maintain a competitive and balanced generation, the 2026 World Cup will represent the definitive close of an unforgettable era for Swiss soccer, with them now forced to reinvent themselves without one of their greatest modern idols.