Why Yann Sommer isn’t playing for Switzerland at the 2026 World Cup

For the first time in over a decade, Switzerland is navigating a major tournament without its legendary wall, Yann Sommer. The 37-year-old shot-stopper is not missing the 2026 World Cup due to an injury or a coaching snub; rather, he chose to step down on his own terms.

Following the conclusion of Euro 2024, Yann Sommer officially announced his retirement from international soccer, which is why he is not playing for Switzerland in the 2026 World Cup.

In August 2024, Yann Sommer announced his retirement from the Switzerland national team, drawing the curtain on a magnificent 12-year career with the Nati.

Having won league titles with Bayern Munich and Inter Milan, Sommer decided to dedicate his remaining professional years entirely to his club career in Serie A.

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Who is the starting goalkeeper of Switzerland?

Following Sommer’s retirement, Switzerland decided to rely on another experienced goalkeeper. Now, Gregor Kobel is the starter, giving the team a formidable and highly reliable presence under the three posts.

26 Namen – Ein grosses Ziel 🏆 Unser Kader für den Sommer 🇨🇭

26 noms – Un grand objectif. Notre sélection pour l’été.

26 nomi – Un grande obiettivo. La nostra squadra per l’estate. pic.twitter.com/0TbEWMtnot — 🇨🇭 Nati (@nati_sfv_asf) May 20, 2026

The 28-year-old keeper has enjoyed an elite career as the anchor for Borussia Dortmund. With Sommer’s retirement, he took the position and has played 21 games for the Nati, keeping five clean sheets while conceding 30 goals against.

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Behind Kobel are Marvin Keller (Young Boys) and Yvon Mvogo (Lorient). While they are also solid goalkeepers, Kobel is widely regarded as the undisputed starter for the World Cup.

Yann Sommer is a legend for Switzerland

Sommer will forever be remembered for his legendary penalty save against France’s Kylian Mbappe during Euro 2020, which secured a historic penalty shootout victory and sent Switzerland to its first major quarterfinal since 1954.

He ended his international career with 94 appearances, having featured in two World Cups and three European Championships while racking up 35 clean sheets. Undoubtedly, he steps away as the greatest goalkeeper in Swiss soccer history.