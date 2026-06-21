Referee and uniforms for Belgium vs Iran today at 2026 World Cup

Belgium and Iran both dropped points in their 2026 World Cup openers, turning today's showdown into one of the most important matches in Group G.

Belgium and Iran will clash in a crucial Group G match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Los Angeles, with both teams still searching for their first victory of the tournament. A win, tie or loss will have different implications for Belgium and Iran.

The Red Devils opened their campaign with a disappointing 1-1 draw against Egypt, while Iran played out an entertaining 2-2 thriller against New Zealand. As a result, every team in Group G remains in contention, making today’s duel one of the most important games of Matchday 2. Los Angeles will host this match between Belgium and Iran.

With qualification scenarios still wide open in the World Cup, both nations know that three points could dramatically improve their chances of reaching the Round of 32. Belgium will be dealing with a key absence as Jeremy Doku isn’t playing today against Iran.

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Who is the referee for Belgium vs Iran in 2026 World Cup?

The match will be officiated by referee Dario Herrera (Argentina). He will be assisted by Cristian Navarro (Argentina) and Gabriel Chade (Argentina). The fourth official for the match is Yusuke Araki (Japan), while the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) assigned to the game is Hernan Mastrangelo (Argentina).

What uniforms are Belgium and Iran wearing today?

Belgium will wear their traditional red home kit. The Red Devils are expected to take the field in red shirts with yellow trim, black shorts with yellow details, and black socks featuring yellow accents. Iran, meanwhile, will wear an all-white uniform consisting of white shirts, white shorts, and white socks.

Uniforms for Belgium vs Iran (FIFA.com)