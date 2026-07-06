Why isn’t Jeremy Doku starting today for Belgium vs USA at the 2026 World Cup?

Jeremy Doku won't be playing in the starting lineup for Belgium as they play against the USA in the 2026 World Cup.

Jeremy Doku is one of the most explosive and fast players on Belgium but he won’t be starting against the USA in the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup game in Seattle.

Jeremy Doku will not play vs USA from the start due to a tactical decision. He was subbed off at the 56th minute vs Ghana and Belgium ended up coming back in that game. Now, it seems like Doku, who missed time during this World Cup because of a family matter, lost his starting role once again.

Another that got subbed off and won’t start now vs USA is Kevin De Bruyne. Now, manager Rudy Garcia will use another players instead of two of their biggest stars on the roster for the 2026 World Cup.

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Who will play instead of Doku vs USA?

Instead of Doku, it will be the turn of Dodi Lukebakio to play as the starting winger against the USMNT. The other winger will be Leandro Trossard, the Arsenal man himself.

Dodi Lukebakio #14 of Belgium

Romelu Lukaku will once again start on the bench despite him being one of the most productive forwards on Belgium. After all, the Belgium lineup will seek a more direct, fast approach.

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Belgium haven’t had a good offensive output

Despite scoring three times vs. Senegal in the Round of 32, Belgium are not looking strong in the offensive side of the ball. Hence, Rudi Garcia has done a plethora of changes throughout the tournament.

This looks like a desperate measure, since De Bruyne and Doku are two of the biggest names you can have, yet the manager has opted to take them out of the starting lineup to see if he can ignite something on the attack.