Why isn’t Kevin De Bruyne starting today for Belgium vs USA at the 2026 World Cup?

Belgium face USA in the Round of 16 at the 2026 World Cup, but in a surprise, Kevin De Bruyne is not starting.

Belgium and USA will battle to stay alive at Seattle Stadium, Washington. Playing for qualification to the quarterfinals—where a win, tie, or loss will define their continuity in the 2026 World Cup—it has now been confirmed that Belgium will not start their star, Kevin De Bruyne.

The decision to send De Bruyne to the bench is entirely Rudi Garcia’s choice. According to Joueurs Belges, he announced that he had three players who were not at 100%. In addition, De Bruyne has not shown his best level so far in this World Cup.

In his place, Garcia has decided to form the midfield with Youri Tielemans, Nicolas Raskin, and Amadou Onana. Furthermore, they will not start with Jeremy Doku or Romelu Lukaku either. As a point of note, in the match against Senegal, he made the substitutions of De Bruyne and Doku in the 56th minute, which completely turned the situation around, completing the 3-2 comeback with Dodi Lukebakio and Raskin.

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