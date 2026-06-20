Why Japan fans pick up trash in stadiums of 2026 World Cup?

While Japan's players battle for points on the pitch, their supporters continue to win admiration at the 2026 World Cup.

Japan’s supporters have once again become one of the most talked-about stories of the World Cup. While fans around the world are focused on goals, results, and standout performances, Japanese supporters continue to attract attention for a very different reason: cleaning up the stadium after matches.

Images of Japan fans collecting trash from the stands have once again gone viral during the 2026 World Cup, earning praise from fellow supporters and tournament organizers alike.

What makes the story even more remarkable is that this tradition is not new. It has become one of the defining symbols of Japan’s presence at major international tournaments.

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Why do Japan fans pick up trash after matches in World Cup?

The practice is rooted in Japanese culture, where cleanliness, respect for shared spaces, and consideration for others are highly valued. For many Japanese supporters, cleaning the area around their seats is not viewed as something extraordinary.

Instead, it is considered a normal act of responsibility and respect for the next people who will use the venue. As a result, Japan fans often remain in the stadium long after the final whistle, collecting cups, food containers, and other litter before leaving.

The tradition gained worldwide attention during previous World Cups, particularly in Russia in 2018 and Qatar in 2022. On both occasions, television cameras and photographers captured Japanese supporters cleaning sections of the stadium even after painful defeats. The scenes quickly spread across social media and were widely praised by soccer fans around the world.

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Why Japan players clean the locker room?

One of the most remarkable aspects of the story is that Japan’s players often mirror the behavior of their supporters. After matches, members of the Japanese national team have repeatedly been praised for leaving their dressing rooms in immaculate condition.

Tournament organizers and stadium staff have frequently reported that Japan’s locker room is among the cleanest left by any team. In some previous World Cups, the players even left thank-you messages for staff members alongside the spotless dressing room.