Why Miguel Almiron isn’t playing today for Paraguay vs Australia at 2026 World Cup

Paraguay returns to action for a crucial Group D clash against Australia, but the South Americans will have to navigate this match without the services of Miguel Almiron.

A high-stakes Group D finale awaits as Paraguay takes on Australia, with the venue for this match already set, though La Albirroja must cope without the creative spark of the sidelined Miguel Almiron.

In the previous game against Turkiye, Miguel Almiron was sent off after covering his mouth to say something to an opponent during an argument. Due to the situations involving Gianluca Prestianni and Vinicius Jr., FIFA implemented this new rule to avoid further issues.

Almirón will only miss this match against Australia. If Paraguay advances to the Round of 32, he will be available for his nation’s next match.

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Paraguay desperately needs a victory

Entering Matchday 3 in Group D, Paraguay has three points after defeating Turkiye despite Almiron’s red card. However, its ticket to the next round is not yet secured.

Miguel Almiron of Paraguay

If Paraguay defeats Australia, the South Americans will secure their ticket to the Round of 32, no matter what happens between the USMNT and Turkiye.

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With a win, Paraguay would reach six points and secure second place. Even if the United States loses, the tiebreaker would give the USMNT the edge to advance as group leaders.