Why Pepe isn’t playing at the 2026 World Cup with Portugal

Pepe remains one of Portugal’s most iconic defenders, but as Cristiano Ronaldo leads the team at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, fans have noticed another familiar face is missing. His absence has sparked plenty of questions.

Portugal entered the 2026 FIFA World Cup with several veterans still playing key roles, including Cristiano Ronaldo. However, one of the most iconic figures of the country’s modern era is notably absent: Pepe.

The veteran player who represented Portugal for nearly two decades and became a symbol of the national team’s success, is not part of Roberto Martinez’s squad in North America. The reason has nothing to do with injury or selection decisions.

After helping the country reach the quarterfinals of UEFA Euro 2024, he announced his retirement from professional soccer in August 2024 at the age of 41. His final match came in Portugal’s penalty-shootout loss to France.

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Is Pepe still involved with Portuguese soccer after retirement?

No! Pepe does not currently hold an official role with the Portugal national team or the Portuguese Football Federation following his retirement from professional soccer in August 2024.

Players of Portugal during the UEFA EURO 2024 quarter-final match (Source: Lars Baron/Getty Images)

After Portugal’s elimination against France in the UEFA Euro 2024 quarterfinals, the veteran defender announced the end of his playing career at age 41, bringing the curtain down on one of the most decorated careers in history.

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Since stepping away from the game, there have been no public announcements linking him to a coaching, scouting or executive position within Portugal’s national team setup. That does not mean his influence has disappeared.

The former Porto and Real Madrid defender remains one of the most respected figures in Portuguese soccer, and many fans still regard him as one of the greatest defenders ever to represent the country.

How many games did Pepe play for Portugal?

Pepe played 141 matches for Portugal between 2007 and 2024. That total makes him one of the most-capped players in the history of the national team, behind only Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Moutinho.

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He made his international debut in 2007 and quickly established himself as a cornerstone of Portugal’s defense. Over the next 17 years, he appeared in five FIFA World Cups and five UEFA European Championships.

His final appearance came at Euro 2024. The match also marked the end of a remarkable international career that saw him become the oldest player ever to appear in a European Championship finals tournament.

What trophies did Pepe win with Portugal?

Pepe won two major international trophies with Portugal: UEFA Euro 2016 and the 2018-19 UEFA Nations League. Those titles helped establish the most successful period in the history of the Portuguese national team.

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His most famous achievement came at Euro 2016. He was one of Portugal’s standout performers throughout the tournament and played a crucial role in the final against France.

Despite Cristiano Ronaldo leaving the match early through injury, they secured a historic 1-0 victory after extra time to lift its first major international trophy. He was named Man of the Match in the final for his defensive display.

Three years later, he added another international title when Portugal defeated the Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League final. He served as a key leader, helping Portugal become the first nation to win the competition.