What happens if Croatia win, tie or lose vs Panama today at the 2026 World Cup?

Croatia face Panama in a crucial Group L match at the 2026 World Cup. Here are the qualification scenarios if Croatia win, draw, or lose.

Croatia enter a must-win situation at the 2026 FIFA World Cup when they face Panama in their second Group L match at Toronto Stadium. After opening the tournament with a 4-2 loss to England, Zlatko Dalic‘s side sits at the bottom of the group.

The pressure has increased following the 0-0 draw between England and Ghana earlier today. That result moved both nations to four points and left Croatia and Panama still searching for their first points of the tournament heading into their showdown.

With only one match remaining after today, Croatia’s qualification hopes will be significantly affected by the outcome against Panama. While advancement remains possible, some scenarios are far more favorable than others.

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What happens if Croatia win vs Panama?

A victory would move Croatia to three points and lift them into third place in Group L ahead of the final matchday. More importantly, Croatia would remain fully alive in the race for the Round of 32.

Luka Modric #10 of Croatia prepares before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L match. Charlotte Wilson/Getty Images

A win over Ghana in their final group-stage match could still give them a chance to finish in the top two, depending on other results, while six points would almost certainly be enough to qualify. Even if they finish third, they would remain in contention for one of the tournament’s best third-place spots.

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What happens if Croatia tie vs Panama?

A draw would leave Croatia with one point from two matches and keep them in fourth place due to their inferior goal difference compared to Panama. Croatia would avoid immediate elimination, but their path to the knockout stage would become extremely difficult.

They would likely need to defeat Ghana on Matchday 3 and improve their goal difference while hoping other results favor them in the battle for a third-place wildcard berth.

What happens if Croatia lose vs Panama?

A defeat would leave Croatia on zero points after two matches and officially eliminate them from the 2026 World Cup. With England and Ghana already sitting on four points and Panama moving to three, Croatia would be unable to catch the top two teams regardless of the final matchday results.

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2026 World Cup Group L standings