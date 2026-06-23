What happens if England win, tie or lose vs Ghana today at the 2026 World Cup?

Group L of the 2026 FIFA World Cup is heading into a decisive stage with an important match between England and Ghana.

England began their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with an important victory over Croatia, and their future in Group L could change depending on whether they win, draw, or lose against Ghana. In what is expected to be a packed Boston Stadium, both teams are looking to reach the next stage of the tournament.

Thomas Tuchel’s team is in the FIFA Top 10 Ranking following its winning debut and emerges as one of the contenders. Ghana, meanwhile, also defeated Panama in their opener and promises to be a tough challenge for the Three Lions.

With an elite lineup, which will unfortunately not include Bukayo Saka, who will not be starting, England are looking to take another step forward in their quest for a new World Cup title.

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What happens if England defeat Ghana?

If England defeat Ghana at Boston Stadium, with Honduran referee Said Martinez in charge, they will reach 6 points, become the sole group leaders, and would effectively secure qualification to the Round of 32.

Harry Kane of England

What happens if England and Ghana tie?

If England and Ghana draw their match, both teams will finish Matchday 2 with four points. Regardless of the result between Croatia and Panama, both will remain at the top of the group.

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What happens if England lose to Ghana?

If England lose to Ghana, this would likely be the least promising scenario for the Europeans. The Black Stars would become sole group leaders, and if there is a winner in the Croatia vs. Panama match, that team would also draw level with England, setting up a dramatic, film-worthy final matchday.

Standings ahead of Matchday 2 in Group L