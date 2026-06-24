In which city and stadium are Switzerland vs Canada playing today? Attendance, weather for WC game

Switzerland and Canada face off in a crucial Group B clash at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Here's everything to know about the venue, crowd and matchday conditions ahead of kickoff.

Canada and Switzerland square off today in one of the most important matches of Group B at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The match takes place in Vancouver, one of Canada’s host cities, where BC Place will be the center of attention. Once again, Alphonso Davies isn’t playing from the start.

With both teams entering the final round of group-stage action level on four points, the clash will play a major role in deciding who finishes atop the standings and heads into the knockout rounds with momentum. A win, tie or loss will have different implications for Switzerland and Canada.

Canada has captured the attention of home supporters throughout the tournament, while Switzerland arrives looking to maintain its reputation as one of the most consistent teams on the international stage.

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What is the attendance for Switzerland vs Canada today?

The game is being played at BC Place in Vancouver, one of Canada’s two World Cup venues. The stadium has a tournament capacity of approximately 54,000 spectators, making it the largest World Cup venue in Canada.

Ruben Vargas during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B match (Source: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Given that Canada is playing at home and first place in Group B is on the line, organizers are expecting a crowd close to capacity. The atmosphere around the matches in Vancouver has been electric throughout the tournament.

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During Canada’s previous group-stage game at BC Place, thousands of supporters packed the stadium and surrounding downtown areas, highlighting the growing excitement around the national team and the presence in the city.

The official attendance for Switzerland vs Canada has not yet been released by FIFA as of kickoff. Attendance figures are typically announced shortly after the match begins or following the final whistle.

Is the stadium roof open or closed for Switzerland vs Canada?

The roof is expected to be closed for Switzerland vs Canada. BC Place features the world’s largest cable-supported retractable roof, but FIFA has generally opted to keep the roof closed during World Cup matches in Vancouver.

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The decision helps provide consistent playing conditions, control lighting and maintain a uniform matchday environment for players and broadcasters. BC Place’s retractable roof remains one of the venue’s most distinctive features.

What is the weather forecast for Switzerland vs Canada today?

The weather forecast for Switzerland vs Canada calls for mild and comfortable conditions in Vancouver, with temperatures expected to be around 18-22°C (64-72°F) around kickoff.

The Group B showdown is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. local time (3:00 p.m. ET) at BC Place Vancouver, and weather projections indicate a pleasant early-summer afternoon with no significant heat concerns.

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Climate Central’s World Cup forecast estimates only a 3% likelihood of performance-impairing heat for the match, making Vancouver one of the more favorable host cities for players and fans alike.

Local forecasts and World Cup weather guides for Vancouver have pointed toward mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper teens to low 20s Celsius on June 24. Those conditions are considered ideal for soccer.