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Czech Republic vs Mexico: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 World Cup match on June 24, 2026

Czech Republic will play against Mexico at the Mexico City Stadium for Matchday 3 of FIFA World Cup group stage. The Czech Republic needs to win against a Mexico that has already qualified. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Julian Quinones of Mexico
© Luke Hales/Getty ImagesJulian Quinones of Mexico
Match Summary
MatchCzech Republic vs Mexico
Tournament2026 World Cup
DateWednesday, June 24, 2026
Time9:00 PM (ET) / 6:00 PM (PT)
TV ChannelsFOX, Telemundo
Live StreamFubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium

How to watch Czech Republic vs Mexico in the USA

Soccer fans throughout the United States can catch this much-anticipated matchup live on FOX and Telemundo via standard television broadcasts.

The match will also be available on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium. Don’t miss this exciting showdown.

Can I watch Czech Republic vs Mexico for free?

U.S. fans can stream this highly anticipated showdown live on Fubo or DirecTV Stream. New subscribers may also receive a free five-day trial.

Both platforms provide nationwide live broadcasts, allowing audiences to follow every key moment and highlight in real time.

See also

Javier Aguirre not satisfied despite Mexico’s qualification for 2026 World Cup round of 32

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Mexico became the first team in the group to lock up a spot in the knockout stage, thanks to a hard-fought 1-0 win over South Korea. That result not only secured advancement but also guaranteed El Tri the top spot in the standings heading into the final round of group play.

While Mexico has already accomplished its primary objective, it will look to keep its momentum rolling against the Czech Republic. The Czechs, meanwhile, enter this matchup under pressure after settling for a frustrating draw with South Africa.

A victory is essential if they hope to stay alive, and even then, their fate could depend on the outcome of the South Africa–South Korea clash.

Patrik Schick of Czechia – Lars Baron/Getty Images

Patrik Schick of Czechia – Lars Baron/Getty Images

Czech Republic vs Mexico: Predicted Lineups

Czech Republic (3-5-2): Matej Kovar; Robin Hranáč, Tomas Holeš, Ladislav Krejčí, Vladimir Coufal; Vladimir Darida, Lukáš Cerv, Michal Sadilek, Alexandr Sojka; Adam Hložek, Patrik Schick.

Mexico (4-3-3): Raúl Rangel; Israel Reyes, Johan Vásquez, Mateo Chávez; Edson Álvarez, Obed Vargas, Erik Lira, Gilberto Mora; César Huerta, Armando González, Alexis Vega.

What time is the Czech Republic vs Mexico match?

The match kicks off today, June 24, at 9:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 9:00 PM
Central Time: 8:00 PM
Mountain Time: 7:00 PM
Pacific Time: 6:00 PM

Leonardo Herrera
Leonardo Herrera
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