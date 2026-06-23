In which city and stadium are Colombia vs DR Congo playing today? Attendance, weather for WC game

Colombia and DR Congo are set to meet in a pivotal 2026 FIFA World Cup Group K clash. As kickoff approaches, fans are looking for key details about the venue, atmosphere and conditions expected on matchday.

Colombia‘s quest for a place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup knockout stage continues on Tuesday when Los Cafeteros take on DR Congo in a pivotal Group K matchup. James Rodriguez‘s team fans have already made their presence felt.

The match will be played at Guadalajara Stadium, commonly known as Estadio Akron in Mexico. One of the host venues for the new edition of the World Cup, the stadium is expected to provide a vibrant setting for the big game. The referee and uniforms for Colombia vs DR Congo are already set.

After opening the tournament with a 3-1 victory over Uzbekistan, Nestor Lorenzo‘s side knows another win in Guadalajara could be enough to move within touching distance of the next round. DR Congo arrives full of confidence.

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What is the attendance expected for Colombia vs DR Congo?

Around 48,000 fans are expected to attend Colombia vs DR Congo at Guadalajara Stadium. The Group K matchup will be played at the venue commonly known as Estadio Akron, one of the stadiums selected to host.

Cedric Bakambu during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K match (Source: Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

While FIFA has not released an official attendance projection, organizers expect a strong crowd thanks to the large traveling fan base. Colombian supporters have been among the most visible at the tournament so far.

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The importance of the contest is also likely to boost attendance. Colombia can move closer to securing a place in the Round of 32 with a victory, while DR Congo enters the match with momentum after earning a surprising draw.

What is the weather forecast for Colombia vs DR Congo?

Partly cloudy skies with warm temperatures and a chance of showers are expected for Colombia vs DR Congo. Forecasts for Tuesday night in Guadalajara call for temperatures in the low 70s Fahrenheit (around 22°C).

Rain remains a possibility, however. Guadalajara has experienced unstable weather and forecasts indicate that showers could develop during the evening. Weather conditions have already affected tournament activities.

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Heat could also be a factor before sunset and in the hours leading up to kickoff. Climate analysts have identified Guadalajara as one of the World Cup host cities where elevated temperatures may affect player performance.

FIFA also has weather-related protocols in place in case conditions become unsafe. Under the federation’s Extreme Weather Protocol, referees are authorized to temporarily suspend matches if there is a risk to players, officials or spectators.