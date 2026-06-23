What happens if Portugal win, tie or lose vs Uzbekistan today in 2026 World Cup?

Portugal face Uzbekistan in a crucial Group K clash. Here's what happens to Cristiano Ronaldo's side if they win, draw, or lose at the 2026 World Cup.

Portugal enter Matchday 2 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup needing a strong response when they face Uzbekistan in a pivotal Group K clash. Roberto Martinez’s side opened the tournament with a disappointing 1-1 draw against DR Congo, leaving the group wide open heading into the second round of fixtures.

With Colombia awaiting on the final matchday, today’s result could prove decisive in shaping Portugal’s path to the knockout rounds. Roberto Martínez’s squad knows that today’s result could prove decisive in determining whether it advances comfortably to the knockout rounds or enters the group finale under intense pressure.

Uzbekistan, meanwhile, are looking to bounce back after a 2-0 defeat to Colombia in their World Cup debut. Another loss would leave the Central Asian nation facing a difficult path to qualification, making this a crucial encounter for both teams as Group K begins to take shape.

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What happens if Portugal win vs Uzbekistan?

If Portugal defeat Uzbekistan, they will move to four points and place one foot in the Round of 32. Four points historically puts teams in a very strong position to advance, either through a top-two finish or as one of the tournament’s best third-placed teams.

Portugal players applaud fans after the 1-1 draw during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K match. Molly Darlington/Getty Images

The victory would also allow Portugal to retain full control of the race for first place in Group K. They would enter the final matchday knowing that a win over Colombia could secure the top spot in the standings.

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What happens if Portugal tie vs Uzbekistan?

A draw would move Portugal to two points after two matches, while Uzbekistan would collect their first point of the tournament. Portugal would remain firmly in contention for qualification but would enter a much more complicated scenario.

In that case, the Portuguese would likely need a victory against Colombia in their final group-stage match to guarantee a top-two finish. Anything less could leave them relying on third-place tiebreakers and results elsewhere around the tournament.

What happens if Portugal lose vs Uzbekistan today?

A defeat would rank among the biggest surprises of the group stage. Portugal would remain on one point, while Uzbekistan would jump to three points and move ahead of Roberto Martinez’s side in the standings.

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That outcome would leave Portugal under enormous pressure heading into the final match against Colombia. While elimination would not be immediate, Ronaldo’s team would almost certainly need a victory in the group finale and would no longer control the race for first place in Group K.

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2026 World Cup Group K standings