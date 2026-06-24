What happens if Qatar win, tie or lose vs Bosnia and Herzegovina today at the 2026 World Cup?

Qatar will play against Bosnia and Herzegovina in their final match of the 2026 World Cup stage. Only one scenario sends them to the Round of 32.

Qatar enter the final matchday of Group B in a desperate situation. The Asian side opened the tournament with a 1-1 draw against Switzerland, but a disastrous 6-0 defeat against Canada left Julen Lopetegui’s team with only one point and a severely damaged goal difference.

As a result, Qatar arrive at their decisive clash against Bosnia and Herzegovina needing a result to keep the World Cup dream alive. What looked like a promising start, suddenly became an uphill battle.

The Maroons are still mathematically alive, but they have to deliver in Seattle to make history in the tournament. Here is what each possible outcome would mean for Qatar.

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What happens if Qatar win vs Bosnia and Herzegovina in 2026 World Cup?

If Qatar get a win against Bosnia and Herzegovina, they would finish the group stage with four points. That total would likely be enough to secure a place in the Round of 32 as one of the tournament’s eight best third-place teams.

While qualification would not be mathematically guaranteed in every scenario, four points has consistently been viewed as a strong benchmark under the expanded World Cup format.

The victory would also make history. It would be Qatar’s first-ever win in a FIFA World Cup match, a major milestone for a nation trying to build important reputation on the international stage.

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What happens if Qatar tie with Bosnia and Herzegovina?

A tie against Bosnia and Herzegovina would leave Qatar with only two points. Under that scenario, the Maroons would finish at the bottom of Group B and would not have any realistic path to the Round of 32.

Bosnia and Herzegovina would also finish on two points, but the Europeans would claim third place thanks to a superior goal difference across all group matches. As a result, Qatar would be eliminated from the tournament.

2026 World Cup: What happens if Qatar lose today against Bosnia and Herzegovina?

A loss with Bosnia and Herzegovina would officially eliminate Qatar from the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Maroons would finish the tournament with just one point from three matches, ending any possibility of reaching the knockout rounds.

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It would also mean that Qatar failed to advance beyond the group stage in both of their World Cup appearances. However, there is still one positive note. Qatar’s 2026 campaign would remain their best World Cup performance to date.

During the 2022 World Cup, as hosts, Qatar finished with zero points after losing to Ecuador, Senegal, and the Netherlands. Even though elimination would be disappointing, the point earned against Switzerland ensured that the 2026 team surpassed the country’s previous World Cup record.

2026 World Cup Group B standings

Pos. / Team PTS GF/GA (GD) 1. Canada 4 7/1 (6) 2. Switzerland 4 5/2 (3) 3. Bosnia and Herzegovina 1 2/5 (-3) 4. Qatar 1 1/7 (-6)