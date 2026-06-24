South Africa vs South Korea: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 World Cup match on June 24, 2026

South Africa faces South Korea at the Estadio Monterrey for Matchday 3 of FIFA World Cup group stage. Both teams have a chance to qualify and they will for 3 key points. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match South Africa vs South Korea Tournament 2026 World Cup Date Wednesday, June 24, 2026 Time 9:00 PM (ET) / 6:00 PM (PT) TV Channels FS1, Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium

How to watch South Africa vs South Korea in the USA

Fans across the United States can watch this highly anticipated contest live on FS1 and Telemundo through traditional TV coverage.

Streaming options include Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium. Be sure to tune in for this thrilling clash.

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Can I watch South Africa vs South Korea for free?

Viewers in the United States can watch this marquee matchup live on Fubo and DirecTV Stream. New users may qualify for a free five-day trial.

Each service offers live coverage across the country, giving viewers access to every major play and pivotal moment as it unfolds.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Everything is on the line as South Korea and South Africa meet in a must-win World Cup clash. South Korea is looking to rebound from a loss to Mexico, a game heavily influenced by a costly goalkeeping mistake. With their hopes of finishing second still alive, the Koreans need all three points.

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South Africa, meanwhile, remains in contention after earning a 1-1 draw against the Czech Republic and knows a win would move Bafana Bafana ahead of South Korea in the standings. With advancement at stake, expect an intense battle from start to finish.

Ronwen Williams of South Africa – Alex Slitz/Getty Images

South Africa vs South Korea: Predicted Lineups

South Africa (4-3-3): Ronwen Williams; Khuliso Mudau, Tylon Smith Okon, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Aubrey Modiba; Thalente Mbatha, Jayden Adams, Siphesihle Sithole; Oswin Appollis, Relebohile Mofokeng, Elias Mokwana.

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South Korea (3-4-2-1): Kim Min-jae; Lee Kang-in, Kim Young-gwon, Lee Han-beom; Kim Jin-su, Hwang In-beom, Paik Seung-ho, Seol Young-woo; Lee Jae-sung, Lee Dong-gyeong; Son Heung-min.

What time is the South Africa vs South Korea match?

The match kicks off today, June 24, at 9:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 9:00 PM

Central Time: 8:00 PM

Mountain Time: 7:00 PM

Pacific Time: 6:00 PM