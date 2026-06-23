Cristiano Ronaldo admits facing Lionel Messi at the 2026 World Cup would be ‘top’

With Portugal's sights firmly set on the knockout stage of the 2026 World Cup following a victory over Uzbekistan, Cristiano Ronaldo was pressed on the ultimate blockbuster scenario: the tantalizing prospect of a looming clash against long-time rival Lionel Messi in the next round.

Two of soccer’s greatest titans are on a collision course for a potential knockout-stage showdown at the 2026 World Cup. Naturally, Cristiano Ronaldo was put on the hot seat regarding the tantalizing possibility of sharing the pitch with long-time rival Lionel Messi in the upcoming round.

“Facing Leo Messi at the World Cup? The question doesn’t make a lot of sense… but ok. It would be TOP,” Ronaldo told reporters following Portugal’s dominant 5-0 routing of Uzbekistan, a match where the superstar netted a brilliant brace.

By doing so, Ronaldo eclipsed Messi as the oldest player to score a brace in a World Cup match. However, the Portuguese icon remains fiercely locked in on the ultimate prize rather than individual milestones or hypothetical matchups, adding: “But my focus was on today. We won, I have been able to score, we keep going together. I am happy.”

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While initially addressing a question about Messi, Cristiano pointedly deflected any further inquiries regarding his longtime Argentine rival’s World Cup form. The Portuguese icon made it clear that his sole focus remains on his own output and navigating Portugal deep into the knockout stages to hunt for the elusive World Cup title.

Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal reacts after the first half.

Ronaldo’s statement after his brace vs. Uzbekistan

Following a frustrating tournament opener where he went scoreless against the DR Congo, Ronaldo’s brilliant two-goal masterclass against Uzbekistan quickly silenced critics who had begun questioning his role with the national team ahead of their toughest challenges.

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Even manager Roberto Martinez publicly rallied behind his captain, emphatically stating that Ronaldo remains the most decisive player in the Portuguese setup. That unconditional backing from the coaching staff will be vital as Portugal fuels its championship aspirations.

With a knockout berth nearly secure, it is now only a matter of time before Portugal learns its Round of 32 opponent, a fate that will be determined following a heavyweight group-stage finale against Colombia on June 27.