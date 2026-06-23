Cristiano Ronaldo breaks Lionel Messi’s record as oldest player with a World Cup brace

Cristiano Ronaldo is making his presence felt at the 2026 World Cup. After a slow start to soccer’s biggest tournament, Cristiano has finally responded to Lionel Messi’s red-hot form, scoring a brace against Uzbekistan and climbing past Messi in a record of his own.

Thanks to his two-goal performance during Portugal’s matchup against Uzbekistan in Group K of the 2026 World Cup at 41 years and 138 days old, Cristiano has become the oldest player to score a brace in FIFA World Cup history. That record belonged to Messi, who scored two against Austria at the age of 38 years and 363 days.

Messi’s reign in that regard lasted only a day, as Ronaldo turned in a vintage performance against the White Wolves to claim the throne as the oldest player ever to score a brace in a World Cup match. Ronaldo killed two birds with one stone, as his first goal in the 2026 World Cup also allowed Cristiano to distance himself from Messi in an exclusive World Cup record—one that the Argentine star can no longer reach.

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Messi and Ronaldo take over 2026 World Cup

Who would’ve thought two decades after Ronaldo and Messi made their first World Cup appearance, they’d still be the main names to watch in soccer’s most important competition. Thanks to both players’ incredible careers, it isn’t too hard to believe, either.

Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal celebrates.

As the 2026 World Cup heats up, Ronaldo and Messi are playing some of their best soccer in a long time. Messi currently leads the race for the Golden Boot with five goals in two outings. It took him a while to find his footing, but Cristiano has finally started his engine. Messi hit the ground running with Argentina, but Ronaldo is now giving chase, and Portugal have reason to believe.

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Messi has also broken Miroslav Klose’s World Cup goals record, becoming the all-time leading goalscorer in tournament history. Ronaldo is a bit behind in that race, but performances like the one he delivered against Uzbekistan could certainly allow him to give Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Harry Kane a run for their money.

Cristiano and Messi are after history

So far, fans across the globe have witnessed Messi and Ronaldo shatter milestones once thought to be unbreakable left and right. However, the 2026 World Cup is only just getting started. As the tournament progresses, provided both Argentina and Portugal stay alive, more record-setting performances are to be expected.

Cristiano and Lionel have been doing this for decades: when one shines, the other shines brighter. The 2026 World Cup, likely the last for both of them, is no different, and each will go to every length to help their countries while also taking records from the other.