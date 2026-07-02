Zlatko Dalic’s profile: Who is Croatia’s head coach? Age, height, partner, career and more

Zlatko Dalic has become the face of Croatia's golden era. Discover the story behind the head coach, from his rise through the coaching ranks to the journey that made him one of international soccer's most respected managers.

Croatia has enjoyed one of the most successful periods in its soccer history under Zlatko Dalic, the manager who transformed the national team into a perennial contender on the international stage and the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Since taking over in 2017, he has guided the Vatreni to a FIFA World Cup final, a third-place finish four years later, and a UEFA Nations League final, cementing his reputation as one of the game’s top international coaches.

Before earning worldwide recognition with Croatia, he built his coaching résumé across the Middle East, winning domestic honors with Al Ain and leading the Emirati club to the 2016 AFC Champions League final.

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How old is Zlatko Dalic?

Zlatko Dalic is 59 years old. He was born on October 26, 1966, in Livno, then part of Yugoslavia and now located in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Although he was relatively unknown internationally when he was appointed Croatia’s head coach, he quickly established himself as one of the country’s most successful managers.

Zlatko Dalic speaks to the media during a press conference (Source: Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

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His greatest achievements have come with the Croatian national team, leading the Vatreni to the 2018 FIFA World Cup final, a third-place finish at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the 2023 UEFA Nations League final.

How tall is Zlatko Dalic?

Zlatko Dalic is 1.79 meters (5 feet 10 inches) tall. He spent most of his professional career in Croatia, representing clubs including Hajduk Split, Cibalia, Buducnost Podgorica and Varteks, where he finished his playing career.

Is Zlatko Dalic married?

Zlatko Dalic is married. He has been married to his wife Davorka Dalic for many years, and the couple has two sons, Bruno and Toni. Unlike many high-profile soccer coaches, he keeps his personal life largely out of the spotlight.

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Throughout his managerial career in Croatia, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and with the Croatian national team, he has preferred to maintain a low public profile regarding his family.

He has occasionally spoken about the importance of his family’s support throughout his coaching journey, particularly during the pressure-filled runs at the 2018 and 2022 FIFA World Cups.

Did Zlatko Dalic play as a professional soccer player?

Yes! Zlatko Dalic played professionally before becoming a coach. He spent roughly two decades as a defensive midfielder, retiring in 2000 after his final season with Varteks.

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His playing career included spells with several clubs in the former Yugoslavia and Croatia, including Hajduk Split, Cibalia, Buducnost Podgorica, Velez Mostar and Varteks. While he was a respected professional, he never reached the international prominence as a player that he would later achieve as a manager.

After retiring, he immediately began preparing for a coaching career. He worked his way through Croatian club soccer before successful stints in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates eventually led to his appointment as Croatia’s national team manager.

When did Zlatko Dalic make his Croatia debut?

Zlatko Dalic made his debut as head coach on October 9, 2017, leading the national team to a 2-0 victory over Ukraine in a crucial 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier. The win, secured by a second-half brace from Andrej Kramaric in Kyiv, allowed Croatia to finish second in its qualifying group and advance to the UEFA playoffs.

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Zlatko Dalic, Head Coach of Croatia, before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L match (Source: Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

He had been appointed just two days earlier, on October 7, 2017, after the Croatian Football Federation dismissed Ante Cacic following a disappointing 1-1 draw against Finland that put the team’s World Cup hopes in jeopardy.

The former Al Ain manager accepted the role on short notice, taking charge with only one match remaining in the qualifying campaign. The victory over Ukraine proved to be the turning point of his tenure.

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Croatia went on to defeat Greece 4-1 on aggregate in the qualification playoffs, securing a place at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. Less than a year after his debut, he guided the Vatreni to their first-ever World Cup final.

Zlatko Dalic’s career highlights

2018 FIFA World Cup runner-up: Less than a year after being appointed, Dalic led Croatia to its first-ever World Cup final. His team defeated Denmark, host nation Russia, and England in the knockout stage before falling 4-2 to France in the championship match. The run remains one of the greatest achievements in Croatian soccer history.

Third place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup: Four years later, Dalic proved Croatia’s success was no fluke. The Vatreni eliminated tournament favorite Brazil in the quarterfinals via a penalty shootout before finishing third after defeating Morocco in the third-place playoff, giving Croatia a second World Cup podium finish under his leadership.

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Runner-up in the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League: Dalic guided Croatia to its first major European final, defeating the Netherlands in the semifinals before narrowly losing to Spain on penalties in the title match. It marked another milestone for the national team, which had never previously reached the final of a UEFA competition.

Success at club level in the Middle East: Before taking over Croatia, Dalic enjoyed a highly successful spell with Al Ain in the United Arab Emirates. He won the 2014-15 UAE Pro League title and led the club to the 2016 AFC Champions League final, performances that helped earn him the Croatia national team job. Earlier in his career, he also won the Saudi Crown Prince Cup with Al Hilal.

Croatia’s longest-serving and most successful national team coach: Since his appointment in October 2017, Dalic has qualified Croatia for every major tournament, including the 2018 and 2022 FIFA World Cups and UEFA Euro 2020 and 2024. His sustained success over multiple tournament cycles has cemented his legacy as the greatest manager in the country’s history.