Dominik Livakovic’s profile: Who is Croatia’s goalkeeper? Age, height, career highlights and more

Dominik Livakovic has established himself as Croatia's first-choice goalkeeper thanks to standout performances for club and country, becoming one of the national team's most important players.

Few goalkeepers have played a bigger role in Croatia‘s recent international success than Dominik Livakovic. Renowned for his composure under pressure and outstanding reflexes, he has become one of the most dependable players.

He first rose to prominence during his successful spell with Dinamo Zagreb, where he won multiple domestic titles and gained valuable experience in UEFA competitions before earning a move to Turkish powerhouse Fenerbahce in 2023.

On the international stage, he cemented his place as Croatia’s No. 1 goalkeeper after starring in the country’s run to a third-place finish at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, producing several crucial saves in the knockout rounds.

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How old is Dominik Livakovic?

Dominik Livakovic is 31 years old. The Croatian goalkeeper was born on January 9, 1995, in Zadar, Croatia, and has established himself as one of Europe’s most reliable shot-stoppers over the past decade.

Dominik Livakovic during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L match (Source: Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

He began his youth career with hometown club NK Zadar before joining NK Zagreb, where he made his professional debut. His impressive performances earned him a move to Dinamo Zagreb in 2016.

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He also became Croatia’s first-choice goalkeeper following the retirement of Danijel Subasic. He has represented his country at multiple major tournaments, including the UEFA European Championship and the FIFA World Cup.

How tall is Dominik Livakovic?

Dominik Livakovic is 1.88 meters (6 feet 2 inches) tall. His height, combined with excellent reflexes and positioning, has made him one of the standout goalkeepers. His athleticism has also made him particularly effective in penalty shootouts.

When did Dominik Livakovic make his Croatia debut?

Dominik Livakovic made his senior Croatia debut on January 11, 2017, in a 1-1 friendly draw against Chile at the China Cup. The match marked the beginning of what would become a successful international career with the Vatreni.

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Initially serving as a backup to veteran goalkeeper Danijel Subacic, he became Croatia’s first-choice keeper after the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Since then, he has been a fixture in the national team, appearing in:

UEFA Nations League

European Championship

World Cup qualifying

FIFA World Cup matches

His biggest breakthrough came at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where his performances in the knockout rounds—especially during penalty shootouts—helped Croatia reach the semifinals before eventually finishing third.

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Which club does Dominik Livakovic play for?

Dominik Livakovic plays for Turkish Süper Lig club Fenerbahce. He joined the Istanbul-based club in the summer of 2023 after spending seven successful seasons with Dinamo Zagreb.

Dominik Livakovic during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L match (Source: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)

Before moving to Turkey, he made more than 290 appearances for Dinamo Zagreb across all competitions. During his time with the Croatian giants, he won multiple league titles, domestic cups and regularly featured in UEFA competitions.

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His move to Fenerbahce represented the biggest transfer of his club career and gave him the opportunity to compete in one of Europe’s most competitive domestic leagues while continuing as Croatia’s starting goalkeeper.

Dominik Livakovic’s career highlights

2022 FIFA World Cup heroics: Livakovic became one of the stars of the tournament after making a World Cup-record 11 saves against Japan in the Round of 16 before stopping three penalties in the shootout. He followed that performance with another standout display against Brazil in the quarterfinals, helping Croatia eliminate one of the tournament favorites on penalties.

Third-place finish at the 2022 World Cup: His consistency throughout the tournament helped Croatia secure another podium finish, defeating Morocco in the third-place match after reaching the semifinals.

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Dominance with Dinamo Zagreb: Livakovic won six Croatian First Football League titles, two Croatian Cups, and one Croatian Super Cup, becoming one of the club’s most dependable players while regularly competing in UEFA competitions.

Move to Fenerbahce: In 2023, Livakovic took the next step in his career by signing with Turkish powerhouse Fenerbahce, where he has continued competing at a high level in both domestic and European competitions.

Croatia’s longtime No. 1 goalkeeper: Since becoming the national team’s first-choice keeper, Livakovic has represented Croatia in multiple UEFA European Championships, FIFA World Cups, and UEFA Nations League campaigns, earning a reputation as one of the country’s finest goalkeepers of his generation.