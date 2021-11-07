2K Sports presentó esta semana la primera actualización del Rating de jugadores para el NBA 2K22, basado en el rendimiento que se ha visto hasta el momento por parte de ellos en lo que va de la Temporada 2021-22 de la NBA.
Como siempre, esto significa que hay jugadores que han recibido mejoras y otros que han visto una baja en su valoración dentro del NBA 2K22. Entre los más destacados, Paul George finalmente llega a los 90 puntos de Rating gracias a su rendimiento esta temporada, con su mejor marca de Puntos por Partido (28.3) y su rol de líder de los Clippers mientras Kawhi Leonard sigue fuera de las canchas.
Otro que ha subido algunos puntos es Karl-Anthony Towns, con un +2 que le permite llegar a 89 de valoración en el NBA 2K22. Sus números esta temporada están siendo muy buenos, pero el líder de los Timberwolves también ha aumentado su eficacia en tiros, lo que lo hace merecedor de esta mejora.
Quien más ha mejorado en esta actualización es Ja Morant, quien suma un +4 para llegar también a 89 de valoración en el juego, y se ha convertido en la cara de los Memphis Grizzlies en lo que va de la temporada, con números muy por sobre lo que se esperaba de él.
A continuación dejamos los cambios completos en valoraciones con la última actualización del NBA 2K22:
MEJORAS
• Jimmy Butler: 92 OVR (+1)
• Paul George: 90 OVR (+2)
• Ja Morant: 89 OVR (+4)
• Karl-Anthony Towns: 89 OVR (+2)
• Rudy Gobert: 89 OVR (+1)
• DeMar DeRozan: 88 OVR (+3)
• Zach LaVine: 88 OVR (+1)
• LaMelo Ball: 87 OVR (+3)
• Tobias Harris: 87 OVR (+2)
• Jaylen Brown: 87 OVR (+1)
• Bam Adebayo: 87 OVR (+1)
• Domantas Sabonis: 87 OVR (+1)
• Dejounte Murray: 86 OVR (+4)
• Jonas Valančiūnas: 86 OVR (+3)
• Anthony Edwards: 84 OVR (+3)
• R.J. Barrett: 84 OVR (+1)
• Miles Bridges: 83 OVR (+5)
• Harrison Barnes: 83 OVR (+5)
• OG Anunoby: 83 OVR (+4)
• Jarrett Allen: 83 OVR (+1)
• Malcolm Brogdon: 83 OVR (+1)
• Spencer Dinwiddie: 83 OVR (+1)
• Scottie Barnes: 82 OVR (+6)
• Evan Mobley: 82 OVR (+4)
• Tyler Herro: 82 OVR (+3)
• Wendell Carter Jr.: 82 OVR (+2)
• Richaun Holmes: 81 OVR (+2)
• Cole Anthony: 80 OVR (+3)
• Kyle Kuzma: 80 OVR (+3)
• Montrezl Harrell: 80 OVR (+3)
• Carmelo Anthony: 80 OVR (+2)
• Saddiq Bey: 80 OVR (+2)
• Al Horford: 80 OVR (+1)
• Robert Williams: 80 OVR (+1)
• Evan Fournier: 80 OVR (+1)
• Myles Turner: 80 OVR (+1)
• Chris Duarte: 79 OVR (+6)
• Nickeil Alexander-Walker: 79 OVR (+4)
• Josh Giddey: 79 OVR (+4)
• Alex Caruso: 79 OVR (+3)
• Cameron Reddish: 79 OVR (+3)
• Mohamed Bamba: 79 OVR (+3)
• Bojan Bogdanović: 79 OVR (+2)
• Gary Trent Jr.: 79 OVR (+2)
• Ricky Rubio: 79 OVR (+1)
• Aaron Gordon: 79 OVR (+1)
• Devonte’ Graham: 79 OVR (+1)
• Kelly Olynyk: 79 OVR (+1)
• Eric Gordon: 79 OVR (+1)
• Anfernee Simons: 78 OVR (+3)
• Nemanja Bjelica: 78 OVR (+3)
• Patrick Beverley: 78 OVR (+2)
• Seth Curry: 78 OVR (+1)
• Patrick Mills: 78 OVR (+1)
• Will Barton: 78 OVR (+1)
• Jakob Poeltl: 78 OVR (+1)
• Grayson Allen: 77 OVR (+2)
• De'Anthony Melton: 77 OVR (+2)
• Tyrese Maxey: 77 OVR (+1)
• Desmond Bane: 77 OVR (+1)
• Davion Mitchell: 77 OVR (+1)
• Obi Toppin: 77 OVR (+1)
• Torrey Craig: 78 OVR (+2)
• Alperen Sengun: 76 OVR (+3)
• Nassir Little: 76 OVR (+3)11
• Franz Wagner: 76 OVR (+2)
• Devin Vassell: 76 OVR (+2)
• Matisse Thybulle: 76 OVR (+1)
• Furkan Korkmaz: 76 OVR (+1)
• Javonte Green: 75 OVR (+3)
• Georges Niang: 75 OVR (+2)
• Damion Lee: 75 OVR (+2)
• Isaiah Hartenstein: 75 OVR (+1)
• Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: 75 OVR (+1)
• Aleksej Pokusevski: 75 OVR (+1)
• Luke Kennard: 76 OVR (+1)
• Dwight Powell: 76 OVR (+1)
• Josh Jackson: 76 OVR (+1)
• Precious Achiuwa: 76 OVR (+1)
• Lonnie Walker IV: 76 OVR (+1)
• Jaden McDaniels: 76 OVR (+1)
• Jarred Vanderbilt: 76 OVR (+1)
• Grant Williams: 74 OVR (+4)
• Cedi Osman: 74 OVR (+2)
• Cody Martin: 74 OVR (+2)
• DeAndre Bembry: 74 OVR (+2)
• Pat Connaughton: 74 OVR (+1)
• Trey Lyles: 74 OVR (+1)
• Kevon Looney: 74 OVR (+1)
•Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: 73 OVR (+3)
• Nah'Shon Hyland: 73 OVR (+2)
• Caleb Martin: 73 OVR (+1)
• Usman Garuba: 73 OVR (+1)
• Herbert Jones: 72 OVR (+2)
• Thanasis Antetokounmpo: 72 OVR (+1)
• Frank Ntilikina: 72 OVR (+1)
• Tre Jones: 72 OVR (+1)
• Nick Richards: 71 OVR (+2)
• Ayo Dosunmu: 71 OVR (+1)
• Semi Ojeleye: 71 OVR (-2)
• Austin Reaves: 70 OVR (+2)
• Greg Brown: 70 OVR (+1)
• Justin Robinson: 68 OVR (+1)
CAÍDAS
• James Harden: 92 OVR (-2)
• Damian Lillard: 90 OVR (-4)
• Devin Booker: 89 OVR (-1)
• Jayson Tatum: 89 OVR (-1)
• Chris Paul: 89 OVR (-1)
• Khris Middleton: 87 OVR (-1)
• Clint Capela: 85 OVR (-1)
• Russell Westbrook: 84 OVR (-2)
• Nikola Vucevic: 83 OVR (-2)
• De'Aaron Fox: 83 OVR (-2)
• Kyle Lowry: 82 OVR (-1)
• Gordon Hayward: 82 OVR (-1)
• Kristaps Porziņģis: 82 OVR (-2)
• Terry Rozier III: 81 OVR (-1)
• Jaren Jackson Jr.: 81 OVR (-2)
• D'Angelo Russell: 81 OVR (-2)
• Michael Porter Jr.: 81 OVR (-3)
• Jerami Grant: 80 OVR (-2)
• Collin Sexton: 79 OVR (-3)
• Bogdan Bogdanović: 79 OVR (-1)
• De'Andre Hunter: 79 OVR (-1)
• Joe Ingles: 79 OVR (-1)
• Lauri Markkanen: 78 OVR (-1)
• Marcus Morris Sr.: 77 OVR (-1)
• Terrence Ross: 77 OVR (-1)
• Monte Morris: 77 OVR (-1)
• T.J. McConnell: 77 OVR (-1)
• Cody Zeller: 77 OVR (-1)
• Marcus Smart: 77 OVR (-2)
• Enes Kanter: 77 OVR (-2)
• Chris Boucher: 77 OVR (-2)
• Thaddeus Young: 77 OVR (-2)
• Reggie Jackson: 77 OVR (-3)
• Malik Beasley: 77 OVR (-3)
• Terance Mann: 76 OVR (-1)
• Brandon Clarke: 76 OVR (-1)
• Kevin Huerter: 76 OVR (-1)
• Jalen Suggs: 76 OVR (-1)
• Facundo Campazzo: 76 OVR (-1)
• Kevin Porter Jr.: 76 OVR (-1)
• Jae'Sean Tate: 76 OVR (-1)
• Jae Crowder: 76 OVR (-1)
• Cameron Johnson: 76 OVR (-1)
• Duncan Robinson: 76 OVR (-2)
• Immanuel Quickley: 76 OVR (-2)
• Blake Griffin: 76 OVR (-2)
• Goran Dragić: 76 OVR (-2)
• Joe Harris: 76 OVR (-3)
• Eric Paschall: 75 OVR (-1)
• Malik Monk: 75 OVR (-1)
• Rajon Rondo: 75 OVR (-1)
• JaMychal Green: 75 OVR (-1)
• Jeff Green: 75 OVR (-1)
• Daniel Theis: 75 OVR (-1)
• Davis Bertans: 75 OVR (-1)
• Danny Green: 75 OVR (-2)
• Nicolas Batum: 75 OVR (-2)
• Robert Covington: 75 OVR (-3)
• Patrick Williams: 74 OVR (-1)
• Bryn Forbes: 74 OVR (-1)
• Josh Richardson: 74 OVR (-2)
• Payton Pritchard: 74 OVR (-2)
• Alex Len: 74 OVR (-2)
• Oshae Brissett: 74 OVR (-2)
• David Nwaba: 74 OVR (-2)
• Hamidou Diallo: 74 OVR (-3)
• Kent Bazemore: 73 OVR (-1)
• Austin Rivers: 73 OVR (-1)
• Goga Bitadze: 73 OVR (-1)
• Frank Jackson: 73 OVR (-1)
• Theo Maledon: 73 OVR (-1)
• Kenrich Williams: 73 OVR (-1)
• Taurean Prince: 73 OVR (-1)
• Tomas Satoransky: 73 OVR (-2)
• Cory Joseph: 73 OVR (-2)
• Ty Jerome: 73 OVR (-2)
• James Johnson: 72 OVR (-1)
• D.J. Augustin: 72 OVR (-1)
• Justise Winslow: 72 OVR (-2)
• John Konchar: 72 OVR (-2)
• Moritz Wagner: 72 OVR (-2)
• Saben Lee: 72 OVR (-3)
• Abdel Nader: 72 OVR (-3)