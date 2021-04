La remasterización de Destroy All Humans! anuncia su llegada a Nintendo Switch

On June 29th, 2021 Destroy All Humans! will land on Nintendo Switch.



Start the invasion on the go and collect DNA while flushing, the fate of mankind rests in your hands. Literally.



Watch the trailer: https://t.co/oMqDL9PwLm#DestroyAllHumans #WorldDominationTour pic.twitter.com/CWfXR7rTbw