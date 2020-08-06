Por fin: después de años, EA Sports responde por el 'handicap' en el FIFA
Los jugadores del simulador siguen insistiendo en que el juego tiene 'scripts' para inclinar resultados en la experiencia online.
El tema del 'Handicap' en el juego FIFA desarrollado por EA Sports ya parece al coro de una canción. Pasan los años, estrenan los títulos cada temporada y la mayoría de jugadores sigue insistiendo en que la experiencia del juego 'online' tiene características muy evidentes para equilibrar encuentros.
Basicamente, el argumento de la comunidad sugiere que EA Sports tiene un sistema para igualar partidos e inclinarse a favor de algunos jugadores en ciertas situaciones de juego 'in-game'. Cuando un jugador es visiblemente mucho más fuerte que su rival, el juego podría dar equidad favoreciendo al competidor menos habil.
Pues bien, a falta de dos meses para que se estrene el FIFA 21, un usuario volvió a reclamar por el tema del 'Handicp' en redes y recibió respuesta directa de EA Sports. Allí negaron rotundamente contar con un sistema de equilibrio o de influencia en los resultados de juego. En cambio, dicen que lo que se aplica es un "un sistema de error y un sistema de físicas que aportan variedad y autenticidad al juego".
"Al recrear los detalles del fútbol, todos los resultados de la vida real son posibles. Cada año intentamos activamente reducir las situaciones en el juego que se sienten fruto del azar y fuera del control del usuario. Hacemos progresos en este área cada año. Desde la perspectiva del diseño del juego, no hay absolutamente ninguna necesidad de implementar sistemas para influir artificialmente en el resultado del juego, ya que todo lo mencionado anteriormente ya crea una experiencia de fútbol para nuestros jugadores".
A continuación, les dejamos la respuesta completa que emitió EA Sports en sus redes sociales con respecto al argumento de la comunidad de que el simulador de FIFA existe 'Handicap':
As mentioned before, there is no 'scripting', 'handicap', 'momentum', and/or 'DDA' in the game.— FIFA Direct Communication (@EAFIFADirect) August 5, 2020
We'll try to summarize some details in this thread:
(1/5) https://t.co/dRXN4iDFnz
We build a football simulation game by implementing the different concepts of football. These concepts include an error system and a physics system which bring variety and authenticity to the game.— FIFA Direct Communication (@EAFIFADirect) August 5, 2020
When recreating the details of football, all real life outcomes are possible
(2)
Every year we are actively trying to reduce situations in the game that feel random and outside of the user control. And we continue to see progress in this area each year.— FIFA Direct Communication (@EAFIFADirect) August 5, 2020
(3/5)
From a gameplay design perspective, there is absolutely no need to implement systems to influence the outcome of the game artificially, since all the above mentioned already creates a football-like experience for our players.— FIFA Direct Communication (@EAFIFADirect) August 5, 2020
(4/5)
As explained in the past, the only time our game adjusts the difficulty of the CPU AI (offline only) is during the introductory boot-up match that tries to determine which offline difficulty level is best suited for you.— FIFA Direct Communication (@EAFIFADirect) August 5, 2020
(5/5)
Of course, we are happy to continue to receive feedback regarding situations which feel like they are not in complete user-control, and we will continue to make improvements in this area.— FIFA Direct Communication (@EAFIFADirect) August 5, 2020
