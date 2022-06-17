PlayStation lanzó la nueva suscripción para PlayStation Plus, la cual ya está disponible en Norteamérica y Sudamérica. Se podrá contratar el servicio Essential, Premium y Deluxe, los cuales tienen distintos precios.  

PS Plus Essential será el servicio básico ya que tendrá dos o más juegos gratis por mes y permitirá el ingreso a las conexiones online de juegos no gratuitos. Seguirá costando USD 6,99 mensuales, USD 16,99 trimestrales y USD 39,99 anuales. 

La opción PS Plus Extra se podrá disfrutar de los beneficios de la membresía del nivel Essential, además de un catálogo de 400 juegos de PS4 y PS5. El valor es de USD 10,49, USD 27,99 trimestrales y USD 66,99 anuales. 

Por último, está la opción PS Plus Deluxe, donde se ofrecen todos los beneficios desde el nivel Essential y el PS Plus Extra, además 340 juegos que incluyen títulos para el PS3 y juegos clásicos del PS1, PS2 y PSP. Cuesta USD 21.99 al mes, USD 59.99 por tres meses o USD 139.99 al año.

¿Cuáles son los juegos que trae el renovado PS Plus?

PS4 y PS5, producto de PlayStation Studios:

  • Alienation | Housemarque, PS4
  • Bloodborne | FromSoftware, PS4
  • Concrete Genie | Pixelopus, PS4
  • Days Gone | Bend Studio, PS4
  • Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition | Housemarque, PS4
  • Death Stranding y Death Stranding Director’s Cut | Kojima Productions, PS4/PS5
  • Demon’s Souls | Bluepoint Games, PS5
  • Destrucción AllStars | Lucid Games, PS5
  • Everybody’s Golf | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Ghost Of Tsushima Director’s Cut | Sucker Punch, PS4/PS5
  • God of War | Santa Monica Studio, PS4
  • Gravity Rush 2 | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Gravity Rush Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Horizon Zero Dawn | Guerrilla, PS4
  • Infamous First Light | Sucker Punch, PS4
  • Infamous Second Son | Sucker Punch, PS4
  • Knack | Japan Studio, PS4
  • LittleBigPlanet 3 | Sumo Digital, PS4
  • LocoRoco Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
  • LocoRoco 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man | Insomniac Games, PS4
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales | Insomniac Games, PS4/PS5
  • Matterfall | Housemarque, PS4
  • MediEvil | Other Ocean, PS4
  • Patapon Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Patapon 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Resogun | Housemarque, PS4
  • Returnal | Housemarque, PS5
  • Shadow of the Colossus | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Tearaway Unfolded | Media Molecule, PS4
  • The Last Guardian | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Until Dawn | Supermassive Games, PS4
  • The Last of Us Remastered | Naughty Dog, PS4
  • The Last of Us: Left Behind | Naughty Dog, PS4
  • Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection |Naughty Dog, PS4
  • Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End | Naughty Dog, PS4
  • WipEout Omega Collection | Clever Beans y Creative Vault Studios, PS4
  • Uncharted: The Lost Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4

Asociados:

  • Ashen | Annapurna Interactive, PS4
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla | Ubisoft, PS4/PS5
  • Batman: Arkham Knight | WB Games, PS4
  • Celeste | Maddy Makes Games, PS4
  • Cities: Skylines | Paradox Interactive, PS4
  • Control: Ultimate Edition | 505 Games, PS4/PS5
  • Dead Cells | Motion Twin, PS4
  • Far Cry 3 Remaster | Ubisoft, PS4
  • Far Cry 4 | Ubisoft, PS4
  • Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition | Square Enix Co. LTD., PS4
  • For Honor | Ubisoft, PS4
  • Hollow Knight | Team Cherry, PS4
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy | Square Enix Co. LTD., PS4/PS5
  • Mortal Kombat 11 | WB Games, PS4/PS5
  • Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4
  • NBA 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5
  • Outer Wilds | Annapurna Interactive, PS4
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 | Rockstar Games, PS4
  • Resident Evil | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS4
  • Soulcalibur VI | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4
  • South Park: The Fractured but Whole | Ubisoft, PS4
  • The Artful Escape | Annapurna Interactive, PS4/PS5
  • The Crew 2 | Ubisoft, PS4
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division | Ubisoft, PS4

Lista de juegos de consolas anteriores (sin PS3 para latinoamérica):

  • Ape Escape | Japan Studio, PlayStation original
  • Hot Shots Golf | Japan Studio, PlayStation original
  • I.Q. Intelligent Qube | Japan Studio, PlayStation original
  • Jumping Flash! | Japan Studio, PlayStation original
  • Syphon Filter | Bend Studio, PlayStation original
  • Super Stardust Portable | Housemarque, PSP
  • Mr. Driller | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PlayStation original
  • Tekken 2 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PlayStation original
  • Worms World Party | Team 17, PlayStation original
  • Worms Armageddon | Team17, PlayStation original

Remasterizados:

  • Ape Escape 2 | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Arc the Lad: Twilight of the Spirits | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Dark Cloud | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Dark Cloud 2 | Japan Studio, PS4
  • FantaVision | SIE, PS4
  • Hot Shots Tennis | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Jak II | Naughty Dog, PS4
  • Jak 3 | Naughty Dog, PS4
  • Rogue Galaxy | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Siren | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Wild Arms 3 | SIE, PS4
  • Jak X: Combat Racing | Naughty Dog, PS4
  • Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4
  • BioShock Remastered | 2K Games, PS4
  • Borderlands: The Handsome Collection | 2K Games, PS4
  • Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition | Gearbox Publishing, PS4
  • Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning | THQ Nordic, PS4
  • LEGO Harry Potter Colección | WB Games, PS4

