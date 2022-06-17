PlayStation lanzó la nueva suscripción para PlayStation Plus, la cual ya está disponible en Norteamérica y Sudamérica. Se podrá contratar el servicio Essential, Premium y Deluxe, los cuales tienen distintos precios.
PS Plus Essential será el servicio básico ya que tendrá dos o más juegos gratis por mes y permitirá el ingreso a las conexiones online de juegos no gratuitos. Seguirá costando USD 6,99 mensuales, USD 16,99 trimestrales y USD 39,99 anuales.
La opción PS Plus Extra se podrá disfrutar de los beneficios de la membresía del nivel Essential, además de un catálogo de 400 juegos de PS4 y PS5. El valor es de USD 10,49, USD 27,99 trimestrales y USD 66,99 anuales.
Por último, está la opción PS Plus Deluxe, donde se ofrecen todos los beneficios desde el nivel Essential y el PS Plus Extra, además 340 juegos que incluyen títulos para el PS3 y juegos clásicos del PS1, PS2 y PSP. Cuesta USD 21.99 al mes, USD 59.99 por tres meses o USD 139.99 al año.
¿Cuáles son los juegos que trae el renovado PS Plus?
PS4 y PS5, producto de PlayStation Studios:
- Alienation | Housemarque, PS4
- Bloodborne | FromSoftware, PS4
- Concrete Genie | Pixelopus, PS4
- Days Gone | Bend Studio, PS4
- Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition | Housemarque, PS4
- Death Stranding y Death Stranding Director’s Cut | Kojima Productions, PS4/PS5
- Demon’s Souls | Bluepoint Games, PS5
- Destrucción AllStars | Lucid Games, PS5
- Everybody’s Golf | Japan Studio, PS4
- Ghost Of Tsushima Director’s Cut | Sucker Punch, PS4/PS5
- God of War | Santa Monica Studio, PS4
- Gravity Rush 2 | Japan Studio, PS4
- Gravity Rush Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
- Horizon Zero Dawn | Guerrilla, PS4
- Infamous First Light | Sucker Punch, PS4
- Infamous Second Son | Sucker Punch, PS4
- Knack | Japan Studio, PS4
- LittleBigPlanet 3 | Sumo Digital, PS4
- LocoRoco Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
- LocoRoco 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
- Marvel’s Spider-Man | Insomniac Games, PS4
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales | Insomniac Games, PS4/PS5
- Matterfall | Housemarque, PS4
- MediEvil | Other Ocean, PS4
- Patapon Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
- Patapon 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
- Resogun | Housemarque, PS4
- Returnal | Housemarque, PS5
- Shadow of the Colossus | Japan Studio, PS4
- Tearaway Unfolded | Media Molecule, PS4
- The Last Guardian | Japan Studio, PS4
- Until Dawn | Supermassive Games, PS4
- The Last of Us Remastered | Naughty Dog, PS4
- The Last of Us: Left Behind | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection |Naughty Dog, PS4
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End | Naughty Dog, PS4
- WipEout Omega Collection | Clever Beans y Creative Vault Studios, PS4
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4
Asociados:
- Ashen | Annapurna Interactive, PS4
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla | Ubisoft, PS4/PS5
- Batman: Arkham Knight | WB Games, PS4
- Celeste | Maddy Makes Games, PS4
- Cities: Skylines | Paradox Interactive, PS4
- Control: Ultimate Edition | 505 Games, PS4/PS5
- Dead Cells | Motion Twin, PS4
- Far Cry 3 Remaster | Ubisoft, PS4
- Far Cry 4 | Ubisoft, PS4
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition | Square Enix Co. LTD., PS4
- For Honor | Ubisoft, PS4
- Hollow Knight | Team Cherry, PS4
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy | Square Enix Co. LTD., PS4/PS5
- Mortal Kombat 11 | WB Games, PS4/PS5
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4
- NBA 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5
- Outer Wilds | Annapurna Interactive, PS4
- Red Dead Redemption 2 | Rockstar Games, PS4
- Resident Evil | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS4
- Soulcalibur VI | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole | Ubisoft, PS4
- The Artful Escape | Annapurna Interactive, PS4/PS5
- The Crew 2 | Ubisoft, PS4
- Tom Clancy’s The Division | Ubisoft, PS4
Lista de juegos de consolas anteriores (sin PS3 para latinoamérica):
- Ape Escape | Japan Studio, PlayStation original
- Hot Shots Golf | Japan Studio, PlayStation original
- I.Q. Intelligent Qube | Japan Studio, PlayStation original
- Jumping Flash! | Japan Studio, PlayStation original
- Syphon Filter | Bend Studio, PlayStation original
- Super Stardust Portable | Housemarque, PSP
- Mr. Driller | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PlayStation original
- Tekken 2 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PlayStation original
- Worms World Party | Team 17, PlayStation original
- Worms Armageddon | Team17, PlayStation original
Remasterizados:
- Ape Escape 2 | Japan Studio, PS4
- Arc the Lad: Twilight of the Spirits | Japan Studio, PS4
- Dark Cloud | Japan Studio, PS4
- Dark Cloud 2 | Japan Studio, PS4
- FantaVision | SIE, PS4
- Hot Shots Tennis | Japan Studio, PS4
- Jak II | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Jak 3 | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Rogue Galaxy | Japan Studio, PS4
- Siren | Japan Studio, PS4
- Wild Arms 3 | SIE, PS4
- Jak X: Combat Racing | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4
- BioShock Remastered | 2K Games, PS4
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection | 2K Games, PS4
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition | Gearbox Publishing, PS4
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning | THQ Nordic, PS4
- LEGO Harry Potter Colección | WB Games, PS4
