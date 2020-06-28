Newton firma con los Patriots y los memes acaban con Stidham
El acuerdo entre el exMVP y la organización de New England será por un año.
El fin de semana terminó con una noticia que estalló las redes sociales ya que se anunció el acuerdo al que llegaron los New England Patriots para firmar por un año al exmariscal de campo de los Carolina Panthers, Cam Newton.
“El exMVP de la NFL, Cam Newton, llegó a un acuerdo por un año cargado de incentivos con los Patriotas de Nueva Inglaterra, según informan fuentes de la liga. Newton ahora entrará en la mezcla para tratar de ayudar a reemplazar al exQB de los Patriots, Tom Brady”, informó Adam Schefter, de ESPN.
De esta manera, los quarterbacks que Bill Belichick espera en los campos de entrenamiento de los Patriots son: Cam Newton, Jarrett Stidham y Brian Hoyer. La noticia de la firma de Newton se volvió tendencia en Twitter y los memes no se hicieron esperaron ¡Acabaron con Stidham!
Los mejores memes de la llegada de Newton a los Patriots
When it’s Week 1 and Jarrett Stidham is NOT your Starting QB....pic.twitter.com/2X73nW3Nom— James �� (@WiseGuy719) June 29, 2020
Everyone who bought a Jarrett Stidham jersey: pic.twitter.com/NVpqIlX9jW— KJ Doyle (@KJDoyleGBS) June 29, 2020
Jarrett Stidham at the Patriots’ Super Bowl celebrationpic.twitter.com/LYTDqDwykW— PFF (@PFF) June 29, 2020
Jarrett Stidham seeing Cam getting signed thinking he was gonna start all season : pic.twitter.com/qr7uWPQgjI— who (@playboikenny) June 29, 2020
Bill Belichick: “Hey Jarrett, we’ve decided to sign Cam Newton.”— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) June 29, 2020
Jarrett Stidham: pic.twitter.com/6hIqlPrstN
Jarrett Stidham when the Patriots didn’t take a QB in the Draft vs Stidham right now pic.twitter.com/bWsG60VmMf— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) June 29, 2020
Cam Newton when he sees Jarrett Stidham on the way to practice pic.twitter.com/7pTXExwt2I— CAM NEWTON IS A PATRIOT SMD (@June__NYC) June 29, 2020
Jarrett Stidham after he found out the Patriots signed Cam Newton. pic.twitter.com/E4isPNL84N— Dylan C (@DylansRawTake) June 29, 2020
