Newton firma con los Patriots y los memes acaban con Stidham

América NFL

Newton firma con los Patriots y los memes acaban con Stidham

El acuerdo entre el exMVP y la organización de New England será por un año.

Bolavip
Por: Julio Montenegro

Newton firma con los Patriots y los memes acaban con Stidham

Newton firma con los Patriots y los memes acaban con Stidham

El fin de semana terminó con una noticia que estalló las redes sociales ya que se anunció el acuerdo al que llegaron los New England Patriots para firmar por un año al exmariscal de campo de los Carolina Panthers, Cam Newton.

 

“El exMVP de la NFL, Cam Newton, llegó a un acuerdo por un año cargado de incentivos con los Patriotas de Nueva Inglaterra, según informan fuentes de la liga. Newton ahora entrará en la mezcla para tratar de ayudar a reemplazar al exQB de los Patriots, Tom Brady”, informó Adam Schefter, de ESPN.

Cam Newton firmó con los Patriots
Cam Newton firmó con los Patriots (@AdamSchefter)

De esta manera, los quarterbacks que Bill Belichick espera en los campos de entrenamiento de los Patriots son: Cam Newton, Jarrett Stidham y Brian Hoyer. La noticia de la firma de Newton se volvió tendencia en Twitter y los memes no se hicieron esperaron ¡Acabaron con Stidham!

Los mejores memes de la llegada de Newton a los Patriots

 

 


Nueva cuarentena en Lisboa y peligra la reanudación de la Champions League

El presidente del Lyon tildó de "lógico" eliminar a la Juventus de la Champio...

