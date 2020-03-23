Video: a toda potencia entrena Conor McGregor durante su cuarentena
No podía practicar de otra forma el luchador de la UFC.
El luchador de la UFC no se aleja de la difícil realidad que vive el mundo con la pandemia del Coronavirus y expresó un sentido mensaje sobre la situación actual.
“¡Un rápido recordatorio de que debemos mantenernos en alerta y seguir con nuestros esfuerzos contra el coronavirus, equipo Irlanda! (…) ¡Luchamos juntos! ¡El trabajo en equipo hace que el sueño funcione, que Dios los bendiga!”, escribió McGregor, en su cuenta de Instagram.
Quick reminder to stay vigilant with our quarantine efforts, team Ireland! We have seen a drop over the last 3 days in numbers of infected. From 191 cases on Thursday, March 19th (Our heaviest day to date) to a slight decrease of 126 the following day, Friday March 20th. To now today, Saturday March 21th, a total number of 102 new cases. These are encouraging drops each day but we are still above 100 a day. With today being Saturday and the peak of our weekend, plus the fact we have received lower numbers each day, we will all feel tempted to get out and back to living our normal lives again. But now is the time we must remain most vigilant! Remain most vigilant and put this fully to bed. Otherwise we run the risk of going around in circles with these numbers until they hit a spike we then can’t contain. Stay tight Ireland! We will do this! Together in unity! God speed to everyone around the world fighting this virus. We fight it side by side! ☘️����❤️ Team work makes the dream work, God bless!
¿Cómo creen que Conor McGregor pasa su cuarentena preventiva por el Coronavirus? Pues no iba a ser de otra forma que con un intenso entrenamiento en el que se ve la potencia de sus golpes.
En una historia que publicó se pudo ver al irlandés entrenando en el sótano de su casa con una ráfaga de puños que dejó impresionado a más de un seguidor. Y usted, ¿entrena como Conor durante la cuarentena?
