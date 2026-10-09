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Premier League

Alineaciones de Sunderland y Brighton por la Premier League: formaciones probables

Sunderland y Brighton se enfrentan este sábado 10 de octubre por la Premier League. Las formaciones probables de los dos equipos.

Sunderland vs. Albion, Premier League
Sunderland vs. Albion, Premier League

Se viene Sunderland vs. Brighton este sábado 10 de octubre desde las 11:00 hora de Argentina por la Premier League: repasa las alineaciones probables y las novedades de ambos.

Bajas y ausentes de Sunderland y Brighton

Sunderland:

  • Brian Brobbey (lesión isquiotibial)
  • Daniel Ballard (lesión isquiotibial)
  • Romaine Mundle (lesión de rodilla; vuelve a principios de enero de 2027)
  • Habib Diarra (lesión isquiotibial; vuelve a fines de octubre de 2026)
+ Seguinos en

Brighton:

  • Aune Heggebö (ausencia; vuelve en 1 fecha)

Cómo llegan Sunderland y Brighton

Sunderland viene de caer 3-5 ante Man City y acumula 1 empate, 2 derrotas en sus últimos 3 partidos.

Brighton viene de ganarle 3-0 a Arsenal y acumula 2 triunfos, 1 empate en sus últimos 3 partidos.

Las alineaciones de Sunderland y Brighton

Sunderland (4-2-3-1): Robin Roefs, Reinildo Mandava, Omar Alderete, Kevin Danso, Nordi Mukiele, Enzo Le Fee, Noah Sadiki, Granit Xhaka, Wilson Isidor, Nilson Angulo, Thomas Meunier. DT: Régis Le Bris.

Brighton (4-2-3-1): Bart Verbruggen, Olivier Boscagli, Lewis Dunk, Luka Vušković, Ferdi Kadioglu, Malick Yalcouye, Yasin Ayari, Pascal Gross, Charalampos Kostoulas, Maxim De Cuyper, Diego Gomez. DT: Fabian Hurzeler.

Suplentes de Sunderland: Dayann Méthalie, Chemsdine Talbi, Chris Rigg, Luke O'Nien, Jules Ahoka, Melker Ellborg, Trai Hume, Malick Fofana.

Suplentes de Brighton: Jaouen Hadjam, Georginio Rutter, Promise David, Chema Andrés, Ibrahim Osman, Costinha, Jason Steele, Michael Svoboda, Matt O'Riley.

La previa de Sunderland y Brighton: todo lo que hay que saber

  • Día: sábado 10 de octubre
  • Hora: 11:00 (hora de Argentina)
  • Historial: 11 cruces — Sunderland ganó 2, Brighton ganó 7 y empataron 2
  • Último antecedente: 14/03/2026: Sunderland 0-1 Brighton
  • Próximo partido de Sunderland: vs. Bournemouth, domingo 18 de octubre
  • Próximo partido de Brighton: vs. Crystal Palace, domingo 18 de octubre
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