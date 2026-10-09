Alineaciones de Sunderland y Brighton por la Premier League: formaciones probables

Se viene Sunderland vs. Brighton este sábado 10 de octubre desde las 11:00 hora de Argentina por la Premier League: repasa las alineaciones probables y las novedades de ambos.
Bajas y ausentes de Sunderland y Brighton
Sunderland:
- Brian Brobbey (lesión isquiotibial)
- Daniel Ballard (lesión isquiotibial)
- Romaine Mundle (lesión de rodilla; vuelve a principios de enero de 2027)
- Habib Diarra (lesión isquiotibial; vuelve a fines de octubre de 2026)
Brighton:
- Aune Heggebö (ausencia; vuelve en 1 fecha)
Cómo llegan Sunderland y Brighton
Sunderland viene de caer 3-5 ante Man City y acumula 1 empate, 2 derrotas en sus últimos 3 partidos.
Brighton viene de ganarle 3-0 a Arsenal y acumula 2 triunfos, 1 empate en sus últimos 3 partidos.
Las alineaciones de Sunderland y Brighton
Sunderland (4-2-3-1): Robin Roefs, Reinildo Mandava, Omar Alderete, Kevin Danso, Nordi Mukiele, Enzo Le Fee, Noah Sadiki, Granit Xhaka, Wilson Isidor, Nilson Angulo, Thomas Meunier. DT: Régis Le Bris.
Brighton (4-2-3-1): Bart Verbruggen, Olivier Boscagli, Lewis Dunk, Luka Vušković, Ferdi Kadioglu, Malick Yalcouye, Yasin Ayari, Pascal Gross, Charalampos Kostoulas, Maxim De Cuyper, Diego Gomez. DT: Fabian Hurzeler.
Suplentes de Sunderland: Dayann Méthalie, Chemsdine Talbi, Chris Rigg, Luke O'Nien, Jules Ahoka, Melker Ellborg, Trai Hume, Malick Fofana.
Suplentes de Brighton: Jaouen Hadjam, Georginio Rutter, Promise David, Chema Andrés, Ibrahim Osman, Costinha, Jason Steele, Michael Svoboda, Matt O'Riley.
La previa de Sunderland y Brighton: todo lo que hay que saber
- Día: sábado 10 de octubre
- Hora: 11:00 (hora de Argentina)
- Historial: 11 cruces — Sunderland ganó 2, Brighton ganó 7 y empataron 2
- Último antecedente: 14/03/2026: Sunderland 0-1 Brighton
- Próximo partido de Sunderland: vs. Bournemouth, domingo 18 de octubre
- Próximo partido de Brighton: vs. Crystal Palace, domingo 18 de octubre