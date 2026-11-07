Nottingham Forest vs. Man City en vivo: dónde ver por TV y streaming online, por la jornada 10 de la Premier League

Nottingham Forest recibe a Man City este sábado 7 de noviembre desde las 14:30 hora de Argentina. El encuentro, correspondiente a la jornada 10 de la Premier League, se disputará en el Estadio City Ground.
Man City llega como favorito de visitante según las casas de apuestas, pero Nottingham Forest tratará de dar el golpe.
La actualidad de ambos equipos
En su último compromiso, Nottingham Forest perdió 0-2 como visitante ante Brentford. El conjunto marcha 19° con 6 puntos. Antes empató 1-1 como visitante ante Ipswich Town.
Man City viene de perder 0-1 como local ante Brighton. El equipo ocupa el puesto 2 con 21 puntos. Antes perdió 1-2 como visitante ante Aston Villa.
El historial entre Nottingham Forest y Man City
Nottingham Forest y Man City se enfrentaron 88 veces en los últimos años: 27 triunfos de Nottingham Forest, 36 de Man City y 25 empates.
Últimos 10 enfrentamientos
|Fecha
|Partido
|Resultado
|Torneo
|04/03/2026
|Man City vs. Nottingham Forest
|2-2
|Premier League
|27/12/2025
|Nottingham Forest vs. Man City
|1-2
|Premier League
|27/04/2025
|Nottingham Forest vs. Man City
|0-2
|FA Cup
|08/03/2025
|Nottingham Forest vs. Man City
|1-0
|Premier League
|04/12/2024
|Man City vs. Nottingham Forest
|3-0
|Premier League
|28/04/2024
|Nottingham Forest vs. Man City
|0-2
|Premier League
|23/09/2023
|Man City vs. Nottingham Forest
|2-0
|Premier League
|18/02/2023
|Nottingham Forest vs. Man City
|1-1
|Premier League
|31/08/2022
|Man City vs. Nottingham Forest
|6-0
|Premier League
|03/01/2009
|Man City vs. Nottingham Forest
|0-3
|FA Cup
Horario del partido
- Argentina: 14:30 hs
Por dónde ver el partido
- Argentina: ESPN, Disney+ Premium
- Sudamérica: ESPN, Disney+ Premium
- México: FOX One
- Estados Unidos: NBC, Fubo, Peacock, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC
- Centroamérica: FOX+
- España: DAZN, DAZN1 Spain, Movistar+
Tabla de posiciones
Todos los partidos de la jornada
- Leeds vs. Tottenham — sábado 7 de noviembre, 09:30 hs
- Fulham vs. Newcastle — sábado 7 de noviembre, 12:00 hs
- Arsenal vs. Hull — sábado 7 de noviembre, 12:00 hs
- Sunderland vs. Chelsea — domingo 8 de noviembre, 11:00 hs
- Ipswich Town vs. Bournemouth — domingo 8 de noviembre, 11:00 hs
- Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool — domingo 8 de noviembre, 11:00 hs
- Brighton vs. Brentford — domingo 8 de noviembre, 11:00 hs
- Manchester United vs. Aston Villa — domingo 8 de noviembre, 13:30 hs
En síntesis
- Nottingham Forest y Man City se enfrentan este sábado 7 de noviembre por la jornada 10 de la Premier League.
- El partido se transmitirá por ESPN y Disney+ Premium.
- Nottingham Forest suma 6 puntos en el torneo.
- Man City suma 21 puntos en el torneo.