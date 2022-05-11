In 2023 the SBC Summit North America has been confirmed for May 9-11, at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, New Jersey. The event will play host to the region’s leading sports betting and igaming minds for talks and networking.

The SBC Summit North America 2023 has a date and a place, the date is May 9-11, 2023 and the place is the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, New Jersey. Since it’s launch in 2019 the conference has been a trademark event for the gathering of hundreds of professionals in the sports betting and gaming industry.

In 2023 the SBC Summit will add an extra 40,000sq ft of space to the existing 60,000sq ft in order to meet the demands of the additional exhibition booths and a greater number of delegates.

Rasmus Sojmark, Founder and CEO of event organizer SBC, stated: “SBC Summit North America has developed into an unmissable event for businesses that want to reach and connect with major U.S. and Canadian sportsbook, igaming and land-based casino operators, launch products into these fast-growing markets, and learn about the latest developments.”

Information on the SBC Summit North America 2023

At the moment there isn’t much detail on the new 2023 conference other than it will be bigger and better than the one taking place on July 12-14 also at the Meadowlands Exposition Center. More than 50 leading suppliers and over 250 expert speakers will attend the event and there will be a large expo for networking and sharing ideas.

As always major brands will attend this year’s conference as well as next years, this year the SBC will host, Bally's Interactive, BetMGM, Caesars Digital, DraftKings, FanDuel, Foxwoods, Kindred Group, Las Vegas Sands, MaximBet, NASCAR, the NFL, Penn National Gaming, PointsBet, and Sun Gaming & Hospitality.