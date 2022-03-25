The USMNT are one win away from a spot in Qatar 2022, but they have one more obstacle, Panama. BetMGM is offering interesting betting options for this match!

After their 0-0 draw against Mexico the USMNT are second in Concacaf World Cup qualifying and needing only one win to book a place in Qatar 2022. Gregg Berhalter’s side played a mature match against El Tri and will look to close the show at home against Panama.

Panama is still alive in Concacaf World Cup qualifying and will need at least a draw to go into their final match day with a chance to go to the play-in round if they finish fourth. Panama only drew with a poor Honduras side and that makes their game against the USMNT a must get something game.

USMNT - Panama Over/Under

At home the USMNT have gotten goals but in a game where the USMNT and Panama both have a lot to play for, look for things to be tight in defense. The game should finish under 2.5 goals at 1.90.

USMNT - Panama mixed bets

Got a feeling the USMNT will win 2-1? Then betting that the USMNT will win but both teams will score is paying out 3.40, an upset Panama win but both team score is paying out a large 14.00.

Think the USMNT will score their goals in the second half? That wager is paying out 1.39. A USMNT clean sheet is paying out 2.15.

