The Stars and Stripes are on the verge of qualifying for their eleventh FIFA World Cup. As the current situation is, getting its ticket to Qatar 2022 fully depends on the USMNT. What do Gregg Berhalter's boys need to achieve their goal? Figure it out here.

Russia 2018 is a painful memory for the US Men National Team and all of its fans, cause it meant breaking a seven World Cup attendance streak. With that in mind, Gregg Berhalter's squad is ready to face the final dates of the Concacaf Qualifiers. The ticket to Qatar 2022 is fully on its hands and only a real tragedy could make it lose it.

Despite what is mentioned above, the Stars and Stripes do not have it easy: 3 tough tests, 2 far away from home, await them. First, on March 24, a visit to the Azteca Stadium to collide against Mexico in one more edition on the Concacaf Derby, then, a home game in Orlando to receive the hunger Panamian team on March 27, and three days after a hostile visit to Costa Rica.

The United States sits second in the Qualifiers standings with 21 points, closely stalked by Mexico National Team from the third place, with the same amount of units but worse goal average, and a comfortably distanced of Panama and Costa Rica (17 and 16 points respectively).

USMNT's background vs its upcoming rivals in the World Cup Qualifiers

Gregg Berhalter's team wrote another chapter of the Dos a Cero it costars with Mexico. On a cold night in Ohio, it clearly overcame el Tri. However, the to be held match at Azteca Stadium will be a very difficult test, as Tata Martino's boys also need to assure 3 points to get closer to Qatar 2022. Furthermore, the US has never defeated Mexico at its mighty venue in a Qualifier game.

Regarding Panama, USMNT is looking for vengeance as the Central American team was one of the only two teams able to stop it on this Concacaf Qualifiers. The result of the away game at Rommel Fernandez Stadium was 1-0.

Finally, Costa Rica will await the Stars and Stripes in San Jose to close their participation in this mini-tournament. Depending on the previous results, this could be just an anecdotic game or a do-or-die one, given that the Ticos need to win almost all of their matches to have a chance to qualify for the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

The scenarios that take the US Men National Team to Qatar 2022

USMNT will be in Qatar 2022 if it is capable of winning the 3 tough matches it has ahead. Collecting nine points could even take the team to snatch the top of the Qualifiers to Canada: for this to happen, John Herdman's squad must not make more than 5 points and the US must win its games with a vast goal difference.

The tightest scenario for the United States to assure its place in the upcoming World Cup is to only win two games. Earning six points, the lowest it can go is the third spot in the Standings, this means the last direct ticket to FIFA's main tournament.

Facing Panama and Costa Rica is a two-edged sword. Both victory and defeat directly benefit or affect Gregg Berhalter's team. So, in case of making 5 points or less, its fate will depend on the Canaleros and the Ticos results. Fair is to add that these teams need at least 4 and 5 units, won with a huge goal average, to shyly attempt to steal the qualification to Qatar 2022 in property of the US at the moment.

An initial defeat of Panama and Costa Rica, against Honduras and Canada, would leave the USMNT in a much more comfortable situation: winning just one game would assure the third place of the Concacaf Standings and consequently a spot in Qatar 2022.

If the Stars and Stripes tragically lose all of their clashes, they would need the Canaleros and the Ticos not to collect more than 4 and 5 points to avoid being surpassed and sent, in the less dramatic of the cases to the fourth spot (an Intercontinental Playoff must be held against an Oceania team to win one of the last tickets to Qatar 2022), and in the worst scenario to be forced to say goodbye again to the dream of being in another World Cup.