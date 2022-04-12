Barcelona and Eintracht Frankfurt drew 1-1 in Germany and now look to end the series at the Camp Nou. Caesars has some interesting betting options for this Europa League clash.

For Barcelona the Europa League could be a huge shot at redemption following a difficult start to their season and after the arrival of Xavi a big turnaround. For Eintracht Frankfurt their underdog role leaves them with only one choice, get a result and go for broke.

After their 1-1 tie in Germany, Eintracht Frankfurt was left feeling they should have gotten more now a historic match at the Camp Nou will leave them with a chance of an upset as Barcelona will have all the pressure.

At Caesars Sportsbook they are offering new customers a chance to win big with this important quarterfinals match in the Europa League. Here are some interesting bets to keep in mind for Barcelona vs. Eintracht Frankfurt.

Player to score in the first half

Here is a list of possible players that can score in the first half of Barcelona vs. Eintracht Frankfurt.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang +275

Memphis Depay +300

Luuk de Jong +300

Ferran Torres +350

Rafael Borre +750

Double Result for Barcelona vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

Here is a chance to bet on an event twice so to speak where X team will win or draw the match.

Barcelona/Barcelona +113

Barcelona/Draw +1700

Barcelona/Frankfurt +4000

Draw/Barcelona +325

Draw/Draw +500

To Keep A Clean Sheet

Barcelona +120

Eintracht Frankfurt +700

