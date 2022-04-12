Barcelona take on Eintracht Frankfurt at Camp Nou in Barcelona for the 2021-22 UEFA Europa League Quarter-finals. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Barcelona and Eintracht Frankfurt meet in the 2021-22 UEFA Europa League Quarter-finals. This game will take place at Camp Nou in Barcelona. The home team only think about the next phase. Here is all the detailed information about this Europa League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on Star+.

Barcelona were slightly outmatched on the road, but the team knew how to stay calm and were happy with a 1-1 draw that at the end of the day is not bad and neither team has the advantage in the second leg game. Barcelona playing at home are more dominant in the local Spanish league with Xavi as head coach.

Eintracht Frankfurt are enjoying their draw against Barcelona, but the Germans played well stopping Barcelona's offensive attack from the first minute. They already know what it's like to play against a Spanish team since Eintracht Frankfurt eliminated Real Betis in RO16.

Barcelona vs Eintracht Frankfurt: Date

Barcelona and Eintracht Frankfurt play for the 2021-22 UEFA Europa League Quarter-finals on Thursday, April 14 at Camp Nou in Barcelona. The home team must play carefully but thanks to them having a renewed offensive attack that will be enough to win this game, but the visitors know how the Spanish teams play.

Barcelona vs Eintracht Frankfurt: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Barcelona vs Eintracht Frankfurt at the 2021-22 UEFA Europa League Quarter-finals

This game for the 2021-22 UEFA Europa League Quarter-finals, Barcelona and Eintracht Frankfurt at the Camp Nou in Barcelona on Thursday, April 14, will be broadcast in the US by Star+ and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN App, Paramount+, Univision NOW, TUDN.com, TUDN USA, UniMás

